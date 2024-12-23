Movies

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Uses Music As Comedic Element

‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ Exclusive: Donnie Has A Musical Showdown In The Shop

Published on December 23, 2024

Lionsgate is loading up their 2025 lineup with the first quarter release of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and we can’t wait to see it.

In the meantime, we’ve got an exclusive clip from Den of Thieves 2: Pantera for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, O’Shea Jackson Jr’s character Donnie has a fun showdown with some of the other guys on the job over their different taste in music.

Pure comedy! It’s funny to see Donnie and the guys have the kind the co-worker culture as the rest of us, right? How many of y’all be ready to squabble up over who is controlling the office tunes?

Here’s a little more about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In DEN OF THIEVES: PANTERA, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.

DEN OF THIEVES: PANTERA arrives in theaters January 10, 2025

