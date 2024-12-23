69 God: Matt Gaetz Outed By House Ethics Committee For Paying 17-Year-Old For Sex In 2017

The year 2024 plays until the buzzer sounds and the ball drops. Being that it’s only December 23, there is plenty of time to keep Katt Williams’ classic clairvoyant conservation on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay front and center in our minds.

Upon Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election, he began nominated a basket of deplorables to serve in his cabinet. One nominee who drew a great deal of controversy was former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz who was chosen to be Trump’s Attorney General until a heinous story abruptly ended Gaetz path to power.

The House Ethics Committee had been investigating Gaetz for years for accusations of drug use, human trafficking, and paying for sex with both grown women and underaged women. The findings in that report were initially not going to be released to the public but according to CNN, the cat is out of the bag. The committee held a secret vote and decided to make their findings public and it is nothing nice.

“The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress,” panel investigators wrote.

The committee determined that while Gaetz did transport women for the purpose of sex, there is no evidence that the women were under the age of 18 nor were they forced, coerced, or defrauded into the acts. That said, one of the women who testified against Gaetz was 17-years-old at the time that she had sex with the congressman for $400. She swore under oath that she never disclosed her age and that Gaetz never asked. The young lady did confess that she was under the influence of the drug ecstasy and witnessed Gaetz snorting cocaine during their encounter.

“The Committee received testimony that Victim A and Representative Gaetz had sex twice during the party, including at least once in the presence of other party attendees,” the committee wrote. “Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex. At the time, she had just completed her junior year of high school.”

Let Matthew tell it, he’s completely innocent of any crime and was only acting as any single man would in his position…

Sure, Jan. Sure.