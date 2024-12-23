Bravo Boss Andy Cohen Reacts To Karen Huger’s DUI Guilty Verdict: ‘I Think It’s All Sad’

Real Housewives of Potomac star, Karen Huger, 61, was found guilty this month on all charges related to her DUI arrest, except reckless driving. Now, Bravo boss Andy Cohen is reacting to the news, saying he is still “processing” the shocking verdict.

“I think it’s all sad,” Cohen told PEOPLE on Dec. 19 while attending SiriusXM’s 10th Annual Radio Andy Holiday Hangout. “I haven’t really processed it yet,” the TV personality added. “But I think it’s very sad.”

Huger Admitted To Drinking Beer During Her Interaction With Officers

As previously reported, on March 19, Karen Huger’s 2017 Maserati swerved off the road in Potomac, Maryland, crossing a median and striking several road signs. The Montgomery County Police Department charged her with DUI and DWI. While Huger has denied being under the influence of alcohol at the time, bodycam footage released late last week showed her slurring her speech and being uncooperative with officers after the crash.

The footage also captured Huger avoiding questions from police about how much she had drunk before driving. When her husband, Ray Huger, speculated that she had “a couple of beers or something.”

Karen confirmed to the officers:

“Yes, that’s all I had.”

A Lawyer For Huger Says She Is Gearing Up To Appeal

A. Scott Bolden, an attorney for Karen Huger, expressed disappointment with the court’s decision but acknowledged respect for the time taken to hear the reality TV star’s case. Bolden also suggested that he and Huger would continue to take further action to assert her innocence moving forward.

“We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf,” Bolden, a lawyer with the Reed Smith law firm, told PEOPLE. “We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

Huger has been mum since her DUI case has gone to court and since the verdict. On Dec. 18, the Real Housewives of Potomac star was all smiles in a photo posted to her Instagram account. She was seen smiling alongside her talent manager, Ryan Tresdale, sporting a chic black blazer and updo.

“When your #mgr @ryantresdale is a cutie pie and wingman during the holidays in LA! #rhop,” Huger captioned the photo.

Noticeably, the comments were turned off her post.

