Will Bravo Drop RHOP's Karen Huger After DUI Her Conviction?

Another #RHOP Wrap? Bravo Might Cancel Convicted Karen Huger After Grande Dame DUI Trial

Published on December 20, 2024

According to a new report, if Karen Huger doesn’t “clean up her act,” Bravo could cancel the drunk-driving diva after her DUI conviction and viral footage following the “hammered” housewife’s car wreck.

Karen Huger wouldn’t be the first Bravo Housewife banned for bad behavior, but she could be the next after she was found guilty this week. The footage of the 61-year-old’s accident wasn’t just damning in court, Page Six reports the verdict, and Karen’s condition during the March 19 incident raised questions about whether she’s still fit for the franchise.

Sources close to the series say that these shocking revelations could spell the end of her #RHOP reign. Producers haven’t made any official changes yet, but Karen reportedly needs to prove herself to protect her Potomac position.

“She would need to clean up her act [for Bravo] to move forward with her,” the source said to the outlet.

For now, you can catch her on the rest of season 9, which Bravo already filmed, yet, there is a lot of uncertainty about the reality TV royalty making it to 10.

New Details About Karen Huger’s DUI Arrest & Conviction Raise Concerns About Whether She Needs Help

Police footage from the night in question painted a different picture than what the Grande Dame described. Karen previously explained that she was under the influence of grief for her mother, not alcohol, before she crashed. She blamed a “tsunami” of emotion for crossing a median before crashing into several road signs. In a statement to TMZ, she also explained that she only “swerved to avoid the head-on collision” with another car that nearly hit her. However, first responders recalled a much wilder night.

As BOSSIP previously reported, firefighters pulled Karen from her totaled Maserati after it burst into flames. In addition to the two bottles of Stella found in the car and a “strong smell of alcohol,” EMTs testified that she was “swaying,” “slurring,” and telling them to “f**k off!”

She continued to curse out the same people who saved her life and bragged that Andy Cohen gave her the “Grande Dame” moniker. Karen even confessed to being “Thomas Jerfferson’s concubine” while questioned by Montgomery County cops.

What’s Next For Karen Huger?

The La’Dame founder was charged with a DUI and DWI, failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

A jury took only five hours to find Karen guilty of all counts except reckless driving. It’s hard to imagine the Real Housewives of Potomac without the season 1 OG. However, fans might have to live without her. Even if Karen does get the help many concerned comments think she needs, it may not secure her TV throne permanently.

Fellow reality stars, Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador and Real Housewives of New York City” alum Luann de Lesseps, also got arrested for DUIs. They both were able to make a smooth Bravo comeback without doing time because it was their first offense. Karen previously told BOSSIP that she’s been there and done the DUI drama before. Fortunately, no one else got hurt in that 2006 incident, which Karen received probation for after pleading guilty.

Karen faces up to two years in prison and will return to court for sentencing on Jan. 29.

