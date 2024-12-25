‘The Fire Inside’ Exclusive: Ryan Destiny Opens Up About Transforming Into The GWOAT Claressa Shields

The Fire Inside is in theaters Christmas Day and we couldn’t think of a better time to share our interview with the film’s star Ryan Destiny.

Ryan Destiny is on fire—literally and figuratively—in her latest film, The Fire Inside. The actress portrays Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic boxing champion, in a powerful story that has already sparked awards buzz. BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden caught up with Ryan to talk about the pressures of playing such a legendary figure, working with powerhouse talents like Brian Tyree Henry, and how she transformed into a boxer from scratch.

Ryan Destiny Talks ‘The Fire Inside’ Awards Buzz and the Pressure to Deliver

From the jump, Ryan Destiny is feeling the heat—but in the best way possible. With The Fire Inside already generating awards talk, we had to know how much pressure those conversations have added.

“Yeah, I guess it’s a little pressure that comes with it,” Ryan admitted. “You always want to make sure for the next few months that you’re moving in the right way and doing things the right way, quote, unquote. But at the same time, I know that the work is done, and what it is is what it is. I can’t really change anything or fix anything even if I wanted to. So, I’m trying to let it go and not try to control anything.”

Ryan Destiny Discusses Being a Michigander Telling a Michigander Story

Ryan and Claressa share a special connection: they’re both proud Michiganders. While it wasn’t intentional, the coincidence added authenticity to Ryan’s performance.

“It was really cool,” she said. “It’s such a blessing to be able to say that we’re from the same place. It wasn’t like they were looking for somebody from Michigan—it just happened. And I think it really helped with me wrapping my head around the character, especially since I grew up around that time as well.”

Both boxing and entertainment are demanding industries, and Ryan said her own journey helped her connect with Claressa’s struggles.

“There were definitely a lot of parallels,” Ryan explained. “Naturally, as a Black woman trying to get into a space that can feel very male-dominated, I could relate to a lot of those things. Even something as simple as one of the scenes where she says, ‘It’s not enough. It’s never enough.’ I’ve felt that way countless times—like you work so hard, twice as hard, and it still feels like it’s not enough.”

She called the role a chance to express those shared emotions through art, saying, “It was really great to kind of do it in an artistic way through someone else.”

Ryan Destiny On Collaborating With Claressa Shields and Brian Tyree Henry

Ryan worked closely with Claressa, who served as an executive producer, to get the nuances of the role just right.

“She was definitely an open book, and I’m very appreciative of her,” Ryan said. “It was really important for me to understand her family dynamics. Hearing from her directly about her relationship with her mom and making sure I got it right was very important. They’re complex, and I wanted to make sure I fully understood.”

The emotional weight of the film is heightened by Ryan’s scenes with Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Claressa’s trainer. Their chemistry is electric, and Ryan credits their natural connection.

“Me and Brian really hit it off,” she said. “He’s someone I look up to—a great leader and an incredible actor. He jumped right into the project after filming Atlanta, and I was so impressed. I now look at him like a brother, and I think that chemistry really showed in the work.”

Ryan Destiny Went From Boxing Novice to Fighter For ‘The Fire Inside’

Transforming into Claressa Shields meant diving into the world of boxing—something Ryan had zero experience with.

“Scratch is an understatement,” Ryan laughed. “I knew nothing. I literally questioned it, like, who wants to be a boxer? Why would you want to get hit in the face constantly?”

But after rigorous training, she gained a newfound respect for the sport. “My coach treated me like a fighter, not an actor, and that helped a lot,” she shared. “Any compliment I got from a real boxer was the coolest thing ever. They’d say, ‘I thought you were a boxer,’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh my God!’”

What’s Next for Ryan Destiny?

After the film wrapped, Ryan was quick to hang up her gloves—but she’s open to revisiting the sport.

“Right after they said cut, I didn’t touch those boxing gloves for at least a year,” she said. “But I might get back into it. Maybe now that the pressure is off, it’ll feel different. It’s such a great full-body workout, so we’ll see.”

Ryan Destiny’s performance in The Fire Inside is already making waves, and it’s clear she poured her heart and soul into this role. With a story as inspiring as Claressa Shields’ and Ryan’s dedication to bringing it to life, this is a film you don’t want to miss.

The Fire Inside is in theaters now.