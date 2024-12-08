Undisputed Knockouts Ryan Destiny, Shannon Thornton, Chlöe Bailey, Meagan Good & More Shine At Star-Studded ‘The Fire Inside’ Premiere

The stars shined The Fire Inside premiere that brought out undisputed knockouts Ryan Destiny, Meagan Good, Chlöe Bailey, Shannon Thornton, KiKi Layne, and more to the bustling DGA Theater Complex in LA.

Ravishing in red, Destiny (who stars as Queen of the Ring Claressa Shields in the film) commanded the carpet before sharing the spotlight with the real-life Claressa Shields along with the film’s cast, director Rachel Morrison, and Michael B. Jordan.

Other notable attendees included Daniel Kaluuya, Ayo Edebiri, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Jemele Hill, Choyce Brown, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, and Jonathan Majors.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Interestingly, there were no photos of Jonathan Majors with Michael B. Jordan who seemingly distanced himself from his soft canceled Creed III co-star after his domestic violence case.

Whether they actually crossed paths at the event, we don’t know (yet), but Majors was all smiles alongside his Coretta in the afterglow of their surprise engagement announcement.

In The Fire Inside, Claressa–a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan–punches past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

Pushed beyond her comfort zone by coach Jason Crutchfield (Brian Tyree Henry), Claressa ascends to boxing stardom while reckoning with the fact that not all dreams are created equal.

Check out the powerful trailer below:

Written by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, the critically-acclaimed film rests on the shoulders of Destiny who opened up about the Oscar-contender after the premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

“I think it really helped in the end because I feel like it made me let go a little bit,” said Destiny in an interview with Variety. “You just get more into the project as the process keeps going. And you get a callback and you actually get the part and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m really doing this.'” “She would ask me if I had ever been in a fight before, that was one of the first questions she ever asked me,” Destiny continued. “And I was like, ‘Girl, absolutely not.'” “I think for a split second that scared her, but I think throughout the rest of the process she was like, ‘Oh, OK. This is what it is.’ And I’m so happy that afterward too, [when she saw] the film, she absolutely loved it.”

The Fire Inside punches its way into theaters this Christmas, Dec. 25, 2024!