Undisputed Knockouts Ryan Destiny, Shannon Thornton, Chlöe Bailey, Meagan Good & More Shine At Star-Studded ‘The Fire Inside’ Premiere

Published on December 8, 2024

The Fire Inside premiere

Source: Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

 

The stars shined The Fire Inside premiere that brought out undisputed knockouts Ryan Destiny, Meagan Good, Chlöe Bailey, Shannon Thornton, KiKi Layne, and more to the bustling DGA Theater Complex in LA.

The Fire Inside premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: LISA O’CONNOR / AFP

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

 

Ravishing in red, Destiny (who stars as Queen of the Ring Claressa Shields in the film) commanded the carpet before sharing the spotlight with the real-life Claressa Shields along with the film’s cast, director Rachel Morrison, and Michael B. Jordan.

The Fire Inside premiere

Source: Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

 

Other notable attendees included Daniel Kaluuya, Ayo Edebiri, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Jemele Hill, Choyce Brown, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, and Jonathan Majors.

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

 

Interestingly, there were no photos of Jonathan Majors with Michael B. Jordan who seemingly distanced himself from his soft canceled Creed III co-star after his domestic violence case.

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

 

Whether they actually crossed paths at the event, we don’t know (yet), but Majors was all smiles alongside his Coretta in the afterglow of their surprise engagement announcement.

The Fire Inside Premiere

Source: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

 

In The Fire Inside, Claressa–a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan–punches past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

The Fire Inside asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

 

Pushed beyond her comfort zone by coach Jason Crutchfield (Brian Tyree Henry), Claressa ascends to boxing stardom while reckoning with the fact that not all dreams are created equal.

Check out the powerful trailer below:

Written by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, the critically-acclaimed film rests on the shoulders of Destiny who opened up about the Oscar-contender after the premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

“I think it really helped in the end because I feel like it made me let go a little bit,” said Destiny in an interview with Variety. “You just get more into the project as the process keeps going. And you get a callback and you actually get the part and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m really doing this.'”

“She would ask me if I had ever been in a fight before, that was one of the first questions she ever asked me,” Destiny continued. “And I was like, ‘Girl, absolutely not.'” “I think for a split second that scared her, but I think throughout the rest of the process she was like, ‘Oh, OK. This is what it is.’ And I’m so happy that afterward too, [when she saw] the film, she absolutely loved it.”

The Fire Inside asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

 

The Fire Inside punches its way into theaters this Christmas, Dec. 25, 2024!

