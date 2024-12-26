Wendy Williams’ Son Says She’s ‘Sober’ And Wants To ‘Come Home’ To Family Following Graduation Appearance

Kevin Hunter Jr., the 24-year-old son of Wendy Williams, offered a “quick update” on his mother’s health following her appearance at his college graduation on Dec. 19.

According to the Florida International University (FIU) grad, his mother is eager to “come home” from the facility where she has been undergoing treatment for her battle with dementia.

As previously reported, Hunter’s close friend and digital creator, Ronald Beasley, shared a heartwarming recap video from his emotional graduation at FIU. The video, posted on Dec. 23, captured tender moments of the economics student celebrating his big day with his superstar mother and family.

Charlamagne Tha God reposted the video and shared well wishes to Hunter Jr.

“This makes me feel ancient. Congrats @topfloor_kev for graduating from @fiuinstagram with a degree in Economics,” wrote Charalamgne who co-hosted “The Wendy Williams Experience” with Wendy in the early 2000s. “Next stop law school!!!”

Hunter Jr. then thanked him in the comments section before offering an update on Williams’ well-being.

The 24-year-old, who is heading to grad school to become a lawyer, revealed that he and his family were doing everything in their power to bring Williams “home,” adding that she was “sober” and looking forward to reuniting with her loved ones.

“She’s sober and wants to come home. We’re fighting to make that happen because Isolation is killing her faster than anything else,” Hunter Jr. added in a follow-up comment.

In February, Williams’ sister, Wanda Finnie, told PEOPLE that the 60-year-old talk show host was being treated at an undisclosed facility for cognitive issues. In 2023, Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia impairs language and communication skills, while FTD leads to significant changes in behavior, cognitive function, and personality.

In November, Williams’ financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, publicly stated that the media mogul was “permanently incapacitated” due to the severity of her health challenges, but the revered Hot Topics host appeared to be alert and coherent during her son’s graduation. Williams seemed to be in good spirits as she had her hair and nails done in preparation for her son’s graduation, as seen in Beasley’s video.

Riding a mobility scooter, the star was also filmed smiling and cheering proudly for her 24-year-old son in the audience during the ceremony. At one point, she was seen wiping away tears as Kevin received his diploma. After the event, she enjoyed some laughs and dancing with her family at a Jamaican restaurant. Among the attendees were several of Williams’ close relatives, including her 93-year-old father, Thomas Williams Sr., her sister, Wanda, and Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr.

Wendy Williams Reportedly Clashed With Caretakers After The Graduation

That wasn’t the only thing that was caught on camera. Video footage obtained by the We In Miami podcast on Dec. 25 showed Williams getting into an argument with a member of her care team, who allegedly left her mobility scooter in the middle of the street after the family’s post-graduation dinner.

“And then both of you walked away leaving my s–t in the middle of the street like this,” Williams shouted in the video. “Just get the car please,” she continued. “Make sure it’s the right car.”

When STUNT LIFESTYLE, host of We In Miami, asked what was happening, Wendy explained that her team member had “got the wrong car,” adding that she had knocked on the door only to find it wasn’t her vehicle.

“They just left my s–t out there,” Williams added.

According to STUNT LIFESTYLE, who has been spending time with Williams and her family, after a member of the star’s care team suggested that she use her wheelchair when leaving the restaurant, the media maven grew upset as she felt confident enough to walk on her own. As a result, her son carried the wheelchair outside while she walked unaided.

“So, I think, according to Wendy’s family, she was really upset about the disorganization and the lack of care,” the podcaster explained. “She indicated the car was not close to assure she was like, even getting into the right car. It was just really messy, so she was really upset and her family was really upset, too.”

In a previous video post, STUNT LIFESTYLE also shared that Williams was “mentally sharp” and “looking amazing” despite her reported health challenges. The video captured the former radio host smiling as she gifted her nephew a new t-shirt.

