Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. revealed more details about the media maven’s progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis on the debut of Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? but he’s receiving harsh criticism from folks who think he’s financially taking advantage of is ailing mom.

Inside the shocking documentary, Kevin Jr., 23, revealed that the 59-year-old’s battle with both conditions was spawned by her frequent alcohol use over the years. According to Kevin, Williams was drinking so much that the alcohol affected her “headspace and her brain.”

“I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia,” he told interviewers in the alarming documentary.

The Ask Wendy author initially became aware of her brain damage in 2019 during her stay at a Florida rehab facility, but it wasn’t until 2023 that she received the official diagnoses of dementia and aphasia. During an interview with The Sun, an insider revealed that a brain scan was conducted during Wendy’s time at a rehab facility in Delray Beach, Florida.

The source claimed that a neurologist met with the star, her son Kevin, and her then-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., aged 51, pleading with her to get healthy and sober.

“The doctor explained to them that Wendy was suffering from alcohol-related brain damage. They told her that her alcohol abuse had done permanent damage to the layers in her brain,” the confidante said. “She was warned then and there that if she continued to drink, the damage would only get worse.”

Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? Doc Alleges That Kevin Jr. Spent An Exorbitant Amount Of His Mom’s Money

Radar Online reports that at one point in the Lifetime documentary, Wendy’s nephew, Travis Finnie, was asked about any family possibly “exploiting” Wendy and that’s when Wells Fargo’s battle with the talk show host’s family was detailed.

As previously reported the bank has accused Williams’ family of financial wrongdoing, but according to her son Kevin Jr., it’s all a mixup.

“When my mom was living down here, as one can imagine, it’s not a cheap lifestyle,” Kevin Jr. told the producers of the documentary about his mom living at a Miami wellness facility. “The courts tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness.” “My mom has never been a cheap person so whether to be flying her back and forth on private planes or even paying for appointments,” he explained. “It was all under one American Express.”

Despite Kevin’s claims, it was revealed that Wendy’s son spent allegedly spent $100,000 of his mom’s money on Uber Eats delivery service.

“To put it into perspective. Kevin’s birthday party that his mom threw was $120,000,” Wendy’s nephew Travis Finnie explained. “Kevin’s rent was $80,000. Kevin’s Uber Eats probably exceeded $100,000 that his mom approves.”

“So for them to have a court case and ripping him away from taking care of his mother is very questionable,” he added.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Wells Fargo froze Wendy Williams' accounts due to her son Kevin's suspicious transactions. They include: • $120K birthday party

• $100K in Uber Eats orders

• $80K rent#WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/oa8n3wgEd9 — max (@outtaminds) February 25, 2024

Kevin Jr. went on to say that he never spent any of his mom’s money “without her consent”, something netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, found hard to believe.

It’s almost 3 AM, and I am lying in bed fully awake trying to figure out how a person spends $100,000 on Uber Eats. #WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/byZkNh4Jgx — AL (@MissSchliez) February 25, 2024

I don’t see a woman who did her own grocery shopping at the height of her career approving $100,000 in Uber eats — LORD SESSHOMARU (@sunofsovereign) February 25, 2024

$100,000 for Uber Eats. Wells Fargo might be the only one with sense. #WhereIsWendyWilliams — KendraSJo (@KendraSJo) February 25, 2024

