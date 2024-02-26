Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. revealed more details about the media maven’s progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis on the debut of Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? but he’s receiving harsh criticism from folks who think he’s financially taking advantage of is ailing mom.
Inside the shocking documentary, Kevin Jr., 23, revealed that the 59-year-old’s battle with both conditions was spawned by her frequent alcohol use over the years. According to Kevin, Williams was drinking so much that the alcohol affected her “headspace and her brain.”
“I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia,” he told interviewers in the alarming documentary.
The Ask Wendy author initially became aware of her brain damage in 2019 during her stay at a Florida rehab facility, but it wasn’t until 2023 that she received the official diagnoses of dementia and aphasia. During an interview with The Sun, an insider revealed that a brain scan was conducted during Wendy’s time at a rehab facility in Delray Beach, Florida.
The source claimed that a neurologist met with the star, her son Kevin, and her then-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., aged 51, pleading with her to get healthy and sober.
“The doctor explained to them that Wendy was suffering from alcohol-related brain damage. They told her that her alcohol abuse had done permanent damage to the layers in her brain,” the confidante said. “She was warned then and there that if she continued to drink, the damage would only get worse.”
Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? Doc Alleges That Kevin Jr. Spent An Exorbitant Amount Of His Mom’s Money
Radar Online reports that at one point in the Lifetime documentary, Wendy’s nephew, Travis Finnie, was asked about any family possibly “exploiting” Wendy and that’s when Wells Fargo’s battle with the talk show host’s family was detailed.
As previously reported the bank has accused Williams’ family of financial wrongdoing, but according to her son Kevin Jr., it’s all a mixup.
“When my mom was living down here, as one can imagine, it’s not a cheap lifestyle,” Kevin Jr. told the producers of the documentary about his mom living at a Miami wellness facility. “The courts tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness.”
“My mom has never been a cheap person so whether to be flying her back and forth on private planes or even paying for appointments,” he explained. “It was all under one American Express.”
Despite Kevin’s claims, it was revealed that Wendy’s son spent allegedly spent $100,000 of his mom’s money on Uber Eats delivery service.
“To put it into perspective. Kevin’s birthday party that his mom threw was $120,000,” Wendy’s nephew Travis Finnie explained. “Kevin’s rent was $80,000. Kevin’s Uber Eats probably exceeded $100,000 that his mom approves.”
“So for them to have a court case and ripping him away from taking care of his mother is very questionable,” he added.
🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Wells Fargo froze Wendy Williams' accounts due to her son Kevin's suspicious transactions. They include:
• $120K birthday party
• $100K in Uber Eats orders
• $80K rent#WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/oa8n3wgEd9
— max (@outtaminds) February 25, 2024
Kevin Jr. went on to say that he never spent any of his mom’s money “without her consent”, something netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, found hard to believe.
It’s almost 3 AM, and I am lying in bed fully awake trying to figure out how a person spends $100,000 on Uber Eats. #WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/byZkNh4Jgx
— AL (@MissSchliez) February 25, 2024
I don’t see a woman who did her own grocery shopping at the height of her career approving $100,000 in Uber eats
— LORD SESSHOMARU (@sunofsovereign) February 25, 2024
$100,000 for Uber Eats. Wells Fargo might be the only one with sense. #WhereIsWendyWilliams
— KendraSJo (@KendraSJo) February 25, 2024
Read More On The Where Is Wendy Williams? Doc On The Flip.
Wendy Williams Thanked Fans For Their Support Following Frontotemporal Dementia Announcement
On Feb. 22, representatives from Williams’ healthcare team revealed her aphasia and dementia diagnosis via a press release.
According to the star’s team, Williams wanted to share her health challenges publicly to spread awareness about both conditions. The star thanked fans for their support and well wishes after netizens flooded social media to voice their concern and care about the “Hot Topics” host’s health and wellbeing.
We all used to laugh at Wendy Williams just for the fun of it and now she is diagnosed with aphasia and dementia. May God keep her covered with nothing but love and blessings. #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/woFdnjCZq9
— ICON (@Kilis55Mone) February 22, 2024
I think what breaks my heart even more about Wendy Williams being diagnosed with dementia is that even though she has lost her memory, she still remembers the trauma of what happened to her in her marriage especially in this clip. #WhereIsWendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/MptjSJRQSw
— Hoe-Anna Krupa (@HoeAnnaKrupa) February 23, 2024
“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming,” Williams said in a statement released to the Associated Press through a representative of her care team. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”
Two days later, the former Hot 97’s radio host’s long-awaited documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? debuted. The doc-series delves into the raw and revealing moments of Williams’ life post the cancellation of her show in 2022 and the initiation of her court-appointed guardianship. From her struggles with alcohol abuse to her severe health challenges, the cameras capture every detail of her difficult health journey.
In one scene of the documentary, Kevin Jr. claimed that he last saw his mother eight months ago when she visited Florida to be with her family in 2021. During this period, Williams seemed to be “doing a lot better,” as noted by her nephew, Travis Finnie, USA Today reported.
Kevin alleged that contact with his mom was cut off shortly after she was placed under a court-ordered financial guardianship, which manages both her financial and health matters. Additionally, Finnie told interviewers that Kevin had been “completely financially cut off” following the order. Hunter denied any attempt to exploit his mother financially.
Wendy Willams’ Friend DJ Boof Revealed That The Talk Show Host Nearly Died While Hospitalized In May 2020
Williams’ friend and former colleague, DJ Boof, also expressed concern about the star’s health in Where Is Wendy Williams? reports OK! Magazine.
While they worked together while filming her talk show in 2020, DJ Boof said he noticed Williams’ delayed reactions and extreme exhaustion onset. He recalled thinking, “This is not COVID doing this. [It’s the] damage of using alcohol for so long … I got to see the lowest of lows.”
Williams was hospitalized in May of that year. Her nephew, Travis Finnie, recounted how DJ Boof called them in tears, expressing fear for Williams’ life and pleading for help. Finnie revealed that Williams underwent three blood transfusions during her rough hospital stay. The scary emergency was allegedly due to the celeb’s extreme alcohol consumption.
The New Jersey-bred star’s eponymous talk show was canceled in 2022 after she experienced several health setbacks connected to her battle with Graves disease and lymphedema.
