Young Thug Spotted Enjoying Christmas With Mariah In Big Bear

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Spotted Enjoying Big Bear Vacation After Jail House Call Kerfuffle

Published on December 26, 2024

Mariah the scientist & Young Thug

Young Thug was spotted with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist days after a leaked jail call with his alleged “twin” Leena Sayed.

The YSL RICO trial ended abruptly for most spectators with Young Thug’s release, and while coming home after two years is certainly a win, it seems there will be losses to take in the aftermath. Just days before Christmas Eve, Law & Crime released several of Young Thug’s jail calls that only complicated his holiday season.

In the video from July 2022, Young Thug was seen having an emotional talk with influencer Leena Sayed who seemingly was in love with that rapper. Sayed told Thug that she “only wanted him” before breaking down in tears while Young Thug looked unbothered.

Leena has since moved on and married boxing champion Devin Haney, but for Thug he was still believed to be in a monogamous relationship with singer Mariah The Scientist at the time.

Once Young Thug learned of the leaked video, he picked up his phone to tweet, making the situation worse.

“Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh*t, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f**k bout no hoes or n*ggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol,” Thug wrote on X.

On Christmas Eve, Thug tried taking the right approach, apologizing to Mariah for the tomfoolery that leaked online, but he soon discovered that he was still in the dog house as he only received a “thank u” in response to his seasons’ greetings to Mariah.

Even with the cold shoulder following his jailhouse call drama, it seems Thug was able to enjoy the holiday with Mariah after all. Fans spotted the two getting cozy in Big Bear, California, leading to speculation that the couple is on the mend despite the drama.

Hopefully, they can work through the leaked video call and any more issues that may arise.

 

