Young Thug’s RICO trial had an unexpected visitor when an Internet troll hacked into the Zoom feed demanding that the rapper be freed.

Last month Young Thug and his long-awaited RICO trial hit another roadblock. Thug’s co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was attacked and stabbed in Fulton County jail and this left Judge Glanville no choice but to delay the trial til the start of this year.

According to Complex, now that the trial has resumed, so have the shenanigans.

On Wednesday, January 10 the courts’ Zoom feed was hacked by an unknown Internet troll who wanted some attention.

“Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!” the Zoom hacker shouted, although Judge Ural Granville opted to ignore it.

During the trial, Thug himself has not been the center of distractions although there have numerous bizarre incidents. . Hopefully, no more outbursts occur, but let’s be real, it isn’t likely.

We have a long way to go in the trial that will call 300 witnesses to the stand.