Mu$t Be Niiice: The Most Extravagant Christmas Gifts Of 2024

We’re back with another roundup of extravagant Christmas gifts that trended across social media while serving as yet another reminder that money can, indeed, buy happiness and literally anything else.

This year, DDG extended his unserious streak by gifting his 1-year-old son a brand-new red Ferrari F8–no, seriously.

“Look what I bought Halo for his 1st birthday!!!!!” DDG wrote on a video of him gifting the one-year-old the supercar worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In the clip, attendees at the party can be heard chanting Halo’s name as the Ferrari pulls around. Though the little one doesn’t know what’s going on (obviously), his dad is basking in the ridiculousness that immediately went viral.

This sweet celebration comes after DDG revealed his desire to have more children with his ex Halle.

“I do want to have another kid,” he said in a recent Youtube video. “But I will say this — I don’t want to have another kid too far away. Like, I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1. I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid.”

The rapper added that he doesn’t want multiple “baby mamas” before admitting that he’s still not over Halle Bailey.

“No, I’m not dating,” he said at the time. “I haven’t ‘moved on,’ whatever that means in y’all’s sense. I’m just really focused on work — that’s what I be trying to explain to y’all. This week, I done linked with three girls — for work purposes — and I go on TikTok and I see y’all making edits like I’m dating this girl. Y’all don’t even know. I’m just working.”

Which cash-blowing celeb won Christmas 2024? What’s the most expensive gift you’ve ever gifted/received? Tell us down below and peep the most extravagant gifts of the year on the flip.