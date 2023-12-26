Must be niiiice
We’re back with another roundup of extravagant Christmas gifts that lit up social media while serving as yet another reminder that money can, indeed, buy happiness.
This year, Yo Gotti made the biggest splash by gifting his boo Angela Simmons multiple rare Hermès Birkin bags, including a 25 Noir Crocodile Niloticus Lisse Gold Hardware GHW ($62,000), Faubourg 20 Midnight Matte ($250,000), and Limited Edition Rock Birkin 25 ($62,000), according to Fashion Bomb Daily.
He also gifted Mama Gotti a life-sized game show check for $100,000. Whew, son of the year!
The Memphis rapper-turned-mogul continues to apply pressure on his dream girl after professing his love for her on 2016 hit “Down In The DM.”
Earlier this year, Simmons matched Gotti’s energy with an Instagram post praising the rapper for being the “best man” without providing any further context.
“Pretty sure I have the best man in the world,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside multiple heart emojis. “Big smile.”
The pair confirmed their coupledom with a flashy New Year’s Eve photoshoot and have been inseparable ever since.
Last year, Gotti and Simmons were spotted partying together for her 35th birthday and made their first public appearance together in January at a Grizzlies and Cavaliers game where they sat courtside in Gotti’s hometown of Memphis.
Which cash-blowing celeb won Christmas 2023? Tell us down below and peep the most extravagant gifts of the year on the flip.
Yo Gotti wins Christmas with lavish gifts to Angela Simmons and his family.
DDG gifts girlfriend Halle Bailey her “dream” Birkin and a $12,700 Tiffany HardWear Small Wrap bracelet. Halle, being the catch she is, gifts him $30,000 diamond earrings.
Latto’s mystery boo thang (who many fans still think is 21 Savage) gifts her a custom hot pink ATV.
Big Money Boosie gifts his aunties Rolex watches.
Yung Miami gifts Mama Miami a Chanel bag she already has. Must be nice!
A lucky woman’s husband gifts her a 157-piece Le Creuset set that retails for $4,500.
