Fans Troll DDG Over Halle Bailey Breakup Just One Week After Usher Tried To Feed Her Cherries At His Concert

Halle Bailey and Youtuber DDG have officially called it quits and fans are trolling the YouTube troller about it.

On Thursday, Oct.3, DDG took to social media to announce the split, revealing he and the Little Mermaid star had mutually agreed to go their “separate ways” in a lengthy statement.

“Dear friends and supporters after much reflection and heartfelt conversations Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways, DDG wrote. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path for both of us. I cherish the time we spent together and the love we’ve shared.”

The rapper went on to say that despite their split, the two of them will still consider each other as “best friends” and will continue speaking of one another in high regard throughout the transition.

He continued, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other as we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parent we cherish the bond we built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared as we navigate to transition we asked for your understanding and support. “

Though the pair have had a somewhat turbulent relationship, publicly, things seemed to be going pretty smoothly since the birth of their first child together. After keeping her pregnancy under wraps for nine months, Bailey announced at the top of 2024 that she and DDG welcomed a son, Halo.

Of course, upon seeing the breakup news, fans immediately started looking for a reason behind the split.

Now, videos of the couple at the Usher concert in Los Angeles last week are making the rounds, showing the “Bad Girl” singer trying to put a cherry in Bailey’s mouth before DDG took over and did it himself.

During the show, Usher went to a number of women in the crowd to seductively feed them fruit, but when it came to Halle, her then-boyfriend decided to take the cherries from his hand to feed them to Bailey himself. He even posted about the interaction on Snapchat, writing in his caption, “usher tried to give halle a cherry in front of me.”

Apparently, even before the breakup, fans were trolling DDG over this interaction, which caused him to go on stream and question an AI version of Halle about the situation.

Now, following the split, the jokes are only getting worse, with folks across social media taunting DDG over the concert footage.

If I had a nickel for every time a celebrity couple broke up right after an Usher concert, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.