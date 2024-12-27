Nice Try, Troll! Tanner Adell Hits Back At Messy Miserable Who Claimed She Was ‘Trying Too Hard’ To Work With Beyoncé —‘How Bout Now?’

#BeyonceBowl’d Tanner Adell is reveling in the success of performing with Beyoncé, and she’s making sure the haters know exactly how she feels—particularly one internet critic who accused her of “trying too hard” to collaborate with the “Texas Hold Em’” hitmaker.

On Dec. 26, Adell, 28, took to X to celebrate her major achievement, just one day after performing alongside Beyoncé during the NFL Christmas Day halftime show.

The country star joined the Houston native to sing “BLACKBIIRD” along with rising country artists Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Robert, and Brittney Spencer, all of whom are featured on the hit track.

In a playful jab at a user named “daExwitACCESS,” who had criticized her in February for “trying too hard” when she publicly expressed interest in collaborating on Beyoncé’s country-inspired album, Adell wondered if the user had any new comments now that she was a regular collaborator with the 32-time Grammy-winning superstar.

“How bout now?” she replied to the user’s message.

In February, Adell took to X and confidently put her name in the hat for a feature on the then-unreleased project when rumblings about the album began to stir. At the time, Bey had just dropped “16 Carriages,” a single that was ultimately featured on Cowboy Carter.

“As one of the only black girls in country music scene, I hope Bey decides to sprinkle me with a dash of her magic for a collab,” Adell wrote.

The Nashville Native Got Her Wish & Was “Shocked” When She Learned Of The News

“I was shocked, excited, but also, at the same time, I had a pretty big hunch that she would probably be including some girls from Nashville, and I thought there’s a good chance it was going to be me,” the singer and songwriter told PEOPLE in an interview earlier this month. “So, I was excited, but also like, I was kind of planning for it.”

The hit single also helped Adell build a “really dedicated and sweet” fanbase, which she described as the “biggest co-sign in the world.”

“There were a lot of people who were already fighting for me and on my side. When Beyoncé dropped those two songs at the Super Bowl, the fan reaction was immediate… my fans were so on it. So it was interesting to see as that month between the Super Bowl and the album… how my community grew, but also kind of bonded as well,” she shared.

But her success doesn’t end there. Tanner’s rising stardom has led to even bigger achievements. Her song “Too Easy” was featured on the star-studded Twisters soundtrack, further solidifying her place in the industry. Now, the “Whiskey Blues” singer is hitting the road for her sold-out Buckle Bunny tour, supporting her 2023 debut album through Dec. 13. Additionally, she was named one of PEOPLE‘s 2024 Ones to Watch in music.

Congrats to Tanner Adell!