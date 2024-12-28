Breaking News

Beyoncé's #BeyonceBowl Breaks Netflix Records

BeyHive Blessings: Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Holiday Hoedown Helps Netflix Break Streaming Records

Published on December 28, 2024

After Beyoncé graciously gifted the world a performance during the Houston Texans’ holiday face-off with the Baltimore Ravens, Netflix’s streaming numbers reached colossal Cowboy Carter numbers.

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Citing Neilsen, Netflix reports that Christmas was a record-breaking day for Netflix and the NFL, with an unduplicated audience of nearly 65M US viewers.

The Ravens-Texans game averaged 24.3 million viewers, and the early Chiefs-Steelers game averaged 24.1 million. Nielsen reported that the games were the most-streamed games in NFL history.

Not only that, but viewership for the Ravens-Texans peaked at the halftime show, a.k.a. the Beyoncé Bowl.

Beyoncé x Netflix

Source: Julian Dakdouk

That uptick continued on social media, as Netflix’s Christmas Day games dominated the global social conversation.

Netflix reports that #BeyonceBowl immediately rocketed to the #1 worldwide trend on X as her performance kicked off — replacing #Christmas. Not only that but following her performance, Netflix occupied 10 of the top 12 trending topics on X in the US.

Beyoncé x Netflix

Source: Julian Dakdouk

The streaming service adds that #NFLonNetflix also trended around the world, reaching a peak of #2 in Australia, #3 in the UK and Germany, #5 in Brazil and France, #6 in the US.

 

“We’re thrilled with our first Christmas Gameday on Netflix with NFL games being streamed to a global audience,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution via a statement. “Fans in all 50 states and over 200 countries around the world watched some of the league’s brightest stars along with a dazzling performance by Beyoncé in a historic day for the NFL.”

Beyoncé’s #BeyoncéBowl performance is available now as a standalone special on Netflix.

Netflix's Beyoncé Bowl

Source: Julian Dakdouk / Netflix

What do YOU think about Beyoncé bringing her BeyHive blessings to Netflix?

