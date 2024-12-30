CELEBITY

Mariah Carey And Anderson. Paak Spotted Holding Hands AGAIN

Mariah Carey And Anderson .Paak Further Fuel Romance Rumors After Another Aspen Dinner Date

Published on December 30, 2024

Mariah Carey and her rumored boo, Anderson .Paak were spotted looking like a “vision of love” again, this time holding hands during another cozy dinner date. Several sources also claimed that the two are “keeping the door open” on a relationship because there’s flirty chemistry brewing between the two. 

Mariah Carey x Anderson Paak

Source: ROBYN BECK/ AFP/ Antoine Flament / Getty

Photos obtained by TMZ captured 55-year-old Mariah and 38-year-old Anderson leaving a Mediterranean restaurant on Dec. 29, hand in hand, as paparazzi captured the moment. The pair reportedly spent a couple of hours enjoying their meal, with one photo even showing Anderson kissing Mariah’s hand at the table. They appeared very affectionate, with Mariah resting her arm on his chest throughout the evening, according to the outlet. 

 

 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

 

Based on the photos, it was clear this was no ordinary dinner outing. Mariah looked stunning in a sparkling black bodycon dress, paired with a chunky chain necklace, while her hair was styled in an elegant updo. Anderson — one half of the funk band Silk Sonic — kept it classy in a long gray coat and a stylish hat, flashing a charming smile as they left the Aspen-based restaurant together, hand in hand.

The Pair Was Spotted Holding Hands In Aspen Earlier This Month

The recent photos, which have sparked plenty of speculation, come just six days after Mariah and Anderson were seen dining together at a high-end restaurant in the snowy vacation hotspot. Paparazzi captured the pair holding hands, with Anderson at one point wrapping his arms around Mariah’s waist.

 

While several sources initially insisted that their relationship was purely professional—citing their recent collaboration on several songs—sources close to the pair told The Sun in a new report published on Dec. 26 that there may be some chemistry between the two.

“Mariah and Anderson have been hanging out for months, and have a flirty connection,” one insider claimed. “But he has a reputation as a ladies’ man in Hollywood and is still legally married to his wife.

As reported by The Sun, Anderson .Paak is still legally married to his estranged wife, Korean musician Jae Lin, despite filing for divorce after 12 years of marriage in January. The couple shares two children—13-year-old Soul and 6-year-old Shine—and court records indicate Anderson is seeking joint legal custody.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

The “Leave the Door Open” singer was allegedly spotted in Mexico getting close with 25-year-old Dutch singer Sterre Marith Tapilatu just days after their split. Sources close to the R&B singer have suggested that while he’s enjoying his time with Mariah, he may not be ready for anything “serious” when it comes to romance.

 “Since filing for divorce in January he’s been pursuing several different women, including those 10 to 20 years his senior who are in the industry, so it wouldn’t be a huge shock if he got together with Mariah,” another source alleged to The Sun. 

“Anderson is a very cool guy, fun and generous, but he might not be in the right place for a serious relationship at the moment.”

Mariah Carey and Anderson began collaborating on music in June, shortly after the latter shared a TikTok video showcasing his experience working with the Grammy-winning singer at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York. In the video, he admitted to being “starstruck” by the opportunity to work with the legendary singer. 

After seven years of dating, Mariah is believed to be single following her split from Bryan Tanaka.

InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

 

What do you think? Do Mariah Carey and Anderson. Paak look coupled up to you?

