Lil Durk Gets Murder-For-Hire Trial Postponed From January To October Over ‘Adequate Preparation’ Concerns

Chicago rapper Lil Durk gets his murder-for-hire trial postponed from January to October over preparation concerns.

Lil Durk is gearing up for the fight of his life following his arrest in October 2024. Among the accusations, Durk is accused of arranging a “murder-for-hire” plot in 2022 targeting Quando Rondo that unfolded in the Los Angeles area. The Chicago rapper’s trial was reportedly set to begin this month but is now delayed until the end of the year.

According to Complex, Durk’s defense team and prosecutors agreed to move the trial to October 14, citing preparation concerns.

The evidence reportedly includes 230 GB of audio and videos that both sides must filter through before the trial. With that much evidence, it’s understandable why they wouldn’t want a trial two months after receiving the information.

“[the case] is so unusual and so complex that it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trial itself within the Speedy Trial Act time limits,” states the official court documents.

Alongside murder-for-hire, Durk is also charged with conspiracy, and using a firearm in a violent crime. The 2022 shooting killed Quando’s cousin Lil Pub and was allegedly retaliation for the murder of OTF associate King Von. Durk reportedly tried to reach a bond agreement offering $3.3 million in property and cash, but the bond was denied.

Authorities allege Durk attempted to flee the country shortly before he was arrested in October 2024. For now, Lil Durk will remain in custody in Los Angeles until his trial in October.