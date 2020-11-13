Bossip Video

As the days have passed after the tragic death of Chicago rapper King Von, more details are emerging. Von was killed in downtown Atlanta after an altercation in which someone opened fire, causing Atlanta Police to begin firing and causing more casualties. Since then, we have learned the altercation was between Von and fellow rapper Quando Rondo.

Von’s manager did an interview with Akademiks discussing the night of Von’s passing. For some reason, he didn’t hold back and told every detail, which indicated Von started the incident. He admitted Von learned Quando was in a car sleeping and rushed him. The problem occurred when they didn’t know an associate of Quando Rando’s camp was nearby with a firearm that would ultimately kill Von.

According to TMZ, Quando and his team are claiming self-defense, which is along the lines of the same story Von’s manager told.

Quando Rondo didn’t come looking for trouble when his crew got into a violent altercation with King Von that ended in a fatal shooting … at least according to Quando’s camp. Sources close to Quando Rondo tell TMZ … the rapper wasn’t seeking out a fight with King Von the night Von was shot dead outside an Atlanta hookah lounge, and they say Von was acting as the aggressor in the brawl that preceded gunfire.

The entire situation is sad and we all hope justice is served. Regardless of who admitted fault or started the altercation, the situation didn’t have to end in gunfire and the loss of life.