Justice Denied: First White Missouri Cop Ever Convicted For Killing A Black Man Gets Early Release After 1 Year

Like other recent instances of racial progress, a landmark prison sentence for a white Missouri cop in the killing of a Black man was ended almost as soon as it started. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has commuted the six-year prison sentence of former Kansas City detective Eric DeValkenaere. DeValkenaere, convicted of killing 26-year-old Cameron Lamb in 2019, was released after serving just over a year.

What a huge renege.

Nothing New: Missouri’s History of Improper Convictions

For Missouri, this type of justice was already rare. Previously reported by BOSSIP, DeValkenaere’s conviction marked an instance of accountability unheard of. In a country full of firsts… he became the first Kansas City police officer to be convicted for killing a Black man since 1941. That’s an 80-year gap of unjust law enforcement accountability and a plethora of systemic challenges to name.

According to Revolt, the case revolved around the fatal shooting of Lamb on December 3, 2019. Lamb, a father and auto mechanic, was shot in his backyard as he backed his pickup truck into the garage. DeValkenaere and his partner entered the property without a warrant or probable cause, citing a high-speed chase that had already ended.

The court found DeValkenaere guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in 2021. Judge J. Dale Youngs reprimanded the officers for their unlawful entry. He only had 6 years to serve after taking a life in 2019. They stretched and avoided the consequences through failed legal challenges and appeals until 2023.

You can’t make this stuff up.

The Commutation and Immediate Backlash

On December 20, 2024, Governor Parson commuted DeValkenaere’s sentence as part of a broader clemency initiative ahead of the holidays. In Revolt, the decision sparked outrage among Lamb’s family and justice advocates.

“They let me know loud and clear that they feel like my son’s life did not matter,” said Lamb’s mother, Laurie Bey.

The parents continue to echo each other’s pain.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve shown they don’t care about nobody but they personal selves,” added Aquil Bey, Lamb’s stepfather.

For Lamb’s family, the commutation feels like a rollback on a hard-fought victory for justice. While DeValkenaere spends the holidays with his family, the Lamb family faces another season of mourning.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, which opposed clemency, also expressed dismay. According to Revolt, they stated, “The rule of law has spoken clearly on this matter.”

Meanwhile, DeValkenaere thanked his supporters via a statement shared by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund: “I am so grateful to the thousands of people who stood with me… Thanks to all of you, I’m home with my family for Christmas.”

But where is Cameron? #CopsKillPeople

A Pattern of Indifference: From Tulsa to Kansas City

Governor Parson’s decision to commute DeValkenaere’s sentence fits into a pattern of governmental disregard for serving justice. Black people can’t even get our 40 acres and a mule! Previously reported by BOSSIP, the Oklahoma Supreme Court recently denied reparations for the last known survivors of the Tulsa Massacre—a horrific event in which a thriving Black community was destroyed by white mobs in 1921. Despite overwhelming evidence of harm, survivors and descendants were denied even symbolic acknowledgment of their suffering.

“Middle of the Map,” cities like Kansas City and Tulsa are more than just geographic neighbors—they are interconnected a crossroad of cultural and economic development, with several generations of neglect and disregard for Black communities. Decisions like the Tulsa reparations denial and DeValkenaere’s commuted sentence send a clear message: Black lives and legacies continue to be devalued.

We know who the real “backbone of America” is.

A Broader Pattern of Leniency for Convicted Officers

DeValkenaere’s early release is not an isolated case. Across the U.S., officers convicted in high-profile cases involving Black victims have seen their sentences reduced or avoided jail time altogether. Take cases like the lives of Elijah McClain and Ronald Greene. Even the United States president has erased convictions. President Donald Trump literally has multiple indictments that are predicted to have no serious consequences, if any.

America continues to further the perception of a two-tier justice system and with no shame.