Megan Thee Stallion’s Rumored Boo Torrey Craig Exposed For Alleged Dirty DM Diving With IG Model

Hours after Megan Thee Stallion popped out in a coupled-up pic with NBA’s Torrey Craig, an IG model put him on “B.A.S.” blast with alleged raunchy receipts of double dribbling.

Torrey Craig definitely has some explaining to do! The NBA player sparked dating rumors with Megan Thee Stallion in 2024, and the alleged couple continued to fuel the rumors as the Houston rapper attended his basketball games and posted a picture of the two. Now another woman aired out a year of down-and-dirty DMs to claim she and Craig “both ain’t s**t.”

Meg and Craig first sparked dating rumors in September after they were caught walking in New York. They were not linked again until December, when the “Mamushi” rapper attended a Chicago Bulls game. At the beginning of 2025, a photo of the two began circulating, seemingly confirming the rumors. Still, neither Craig nor MTS have officially confirmed the relationship.

Soon after the photo of the Chicago Bulls player and Meg was made public, an Instagram model exposed text messages and DMs between her and Craig. Jasmine Elizabeth, who also doubles as a nurse, posted rather salacious messages in which Craig could be seen asking for explicit favors. Jasmine also claims that Craig gave her money on several occasions.

She captioned the post, “I guess we both ain’t s… he not playing tonight,” using Meg’s lyrics from her song “B.A.S.” She was also sure to use the song on the post and tag TheShadeRoom and Worldstar for maximum reach.

Meg has not publicly responded to the allegations, but Craig posted a story claiming Jasmine is just looking for clout.

“Ain’t no way ppl want clout that bad,” he posted to his Instagram Story.

Later in his Instagram story, he posted videos that gave instructions on how to create fake message threads, seemingly accusing Jasmine of creating false images. He then posted a screenshot of his messages with Jasmine, in which she sent several messages, and he did not respond.

Megan Thee Stallion Requests Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Aside from her dating life, Megan Thee Stallion is still dealing with the fallout of the 2020 shooting and subsequent trial. Found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence. However, MTS claims that he is still harassing her from prison. She and her legal team requested a temporary restraining order in December 2024.

The court documents state that Lanez hired blogger Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) to harass her by posting defaming articles and social media posts. After the Houston native filed a defamation lawsuit against Gramz, new evidence came to light, leading to the restraining order request. The connection between Lanez and Gramz was discovered after Lanez’s father could be heard on prison phone calls talking about paying Gramz.

In response to Meg’s filing, Lanez filed a motion claiming that she and her legal team were inappropriately using the justice system to punish him.

“[Ms. Pete] has improperly decided to use the Los Angeles County civil court to file a frivolous request for civil harassment restraining order against Daystar Peterson, who has had zero direct contact with Ms. Pete.” the filing stated

“He does not have possession of a firearm and is unable to leave his current residence. Therefore, the incident alleged (which occurred 4.5 years ago) is no longer any form of current or future threat to the person seeking protection,” the motion also stated.

Lanez is set to appear in court on Jan. 9 regarding the restraining order.