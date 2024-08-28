Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion & Torrey Craig Seemingly Confirm Coupledom

NBA Boo’d Up: Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Confirms Coupledom With Chicago Bull Torrey Craig In New Video

Published on August 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Megan Thee Stallion is finally bringing her new relationship into the limelight…but she might have done so on accident.

Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the rapper surprised fans by posting a video on TikTok casually debuting her new man. It seems like the clip was meant to be kept in her drafts, though, as the video was very quickly deleted after she posted it.

Related Stories

But, of course, it didn’t take long for Meg’s followers to get ahold of the footage and start circulating it online, seemingly confirming Meg is in a relationship with NBA player Torrey Craig.

The now-deleted TikTok shows the “Mamushi” rapper laid up in bed with the Chicago Bulls star as the two of them take part in the “most likely challenge, couple’s edition.” The pair had the same answers to a lot of questions–like who is more likely to get arrested and who needs the most attention–but one thing they couldn’t agree on is who said, “I love you” first.

Still, this seems like pretty clear confirmation that they have dropped the L bomb already, so things between the two seem pretty serious.

With how quickly Megan deleted the video, it doesn’t look like she’s in a rush to take her new relationship public.

Prior to Craig, the star was most recently linked to Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku, whom she was spotted with in 2023 following her breakup with Pardison Fontaine. Meg and Pardi had quite the messy split, which could be part of the reason she’s not rushing to have another public romance.

After Meg seemingly accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her in her track “Cobra,” Fontaine followed up with his own diss track. On his song, “Thee Person,” Pardison claims he was planning on proposing to his then-girlfriend before realizing her alleged lies, accusing her of lying both to him and to Gayle King in her tell-all interview about being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

With history like that, you can’t blame Megan for seemingly wanting to keep her new relationship private for as long as possible.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

megan thee stallion Newsletter

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close