Angel Reese Deactivates Instagram After Sexy NYE Post

Chicago Sky Sizzler Angel Reese Covers VOGUE, Silences Style Detractors—‘I Covered Up & Gave Y’all COVERGIRL’

Published on January 8, 2025

Chicago Sky player and WNBA superstar Angel Reese has fans in a frenzy after covering the latest issue of Vogue shortly after briefly deactivating her Instagram account amid criticism of her baaaaaawdy baring style.

The basketball player is covering the publication’s latest issue alongside Olympic hurdler Gabby Thomas.

The ladies are two of several athletes quoted about the fusion of sports and fashion and their individual styles.

For Angel, she told writer Maya Singer that she’s always had a passion for both.

“It’s always been both: basketball and fashion,” Reese says. Basketball runs in the family, she explains; both her mother and grandmother played. And when she was growing up in Baltimore, the sport was just around.

“But I was a fashion girlie from young too. Like—let me find this picture my mom sent,” she goes on, digging through her bag for a snapshot of herself, age five, adorable in a pink dress and tiara, almond eyes gleaming.

“I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”

She also shared that Tyra Banks and her iconic reality show played a part in her style evolution.

“I used to watch America’s Next Top Model with Tyra and practice my walk in the living room,” Reese, who’d like to one day model in a real fashion show, says.

 

Angel Reese Deactivated Her Instagram Amid Criticism Of Her NYE Look

Just before the release of her Vogue cover, Angel Reese made headlines for another reason.

The athlete posted a sexy photo of herself in a revealing NYE dress to her personal page and seemed to immediately have deleted the post as well as her entire account.

She reactivated shortly thereafter.

 

 

 

 

Angel has been receiving nonstop criticism since rising to fame as a collegiate player, and some fans speculate that negative backlash may be why she exited Instagram.

“Whoever is hating on angel reese and caused her to deactivate her instagram. i hope yall have a terrible year, spreading hate for no reason cuz yall are bitter and have no better things to do but spew nasty words behind a screen gtfoh,” said one user on X.

Others wanted to know why people seemed to be hellbent on not wanting to see her embrace her beauty.

“My whole thing with Angel Reese is what y’all got against her being a bad b***???” another user said.

Amid Wednesday’s Vogue cover release, Angel sent a snarky message to detractors telling her to “cover-up.”

“I Covered Up & Gave Y’all COVERGIRL,” wrote the WNBA player.

BLOOP!

In related news, Angel will compete in the inaugural season of the 3v3 professional women’s league, Unrivaled36 of the WNBA’s top talent are slated to participate in the first-of-its-kind experience.

“Being able to be in Miami from January to March, not having to go overseas. Nobody wants to go overseas,” Reese said of the opportunity. “A lot of us never wanna have to go overseas, but some people do have to go overseas unfortunately, so being able to make six figures within three months, being able to be housed in Miami, just being able to get better.”

Unrivaled kicks off this month!

 

