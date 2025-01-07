MAFS Exclusive Clip: Emem Tells Camille About Ikechi’s Clownishly Belittling Behavior–‘If It’s Warfare, Then Let’s Go Joker!’

A #MAFS wife is over her husband belittling her, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at her condemning his bozo behavior!

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video / Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and VideoAs previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Emem having a heart-to-heart with Camille about Ikechi. Emem’s fed up with Ikechi accusing her of being aggressive, and she’s downloaded Camille on what’s transpired amid that sit down with Dr. Pia.

Camille can’t believe what she’s heard, especially since Ikechi considers himself “woke.”

“Everyone knows that he’s supposed to be this woke black man, you calling a black woman aggressive. Like that’s literally, rule number one,” says Camille.

Emem thinks that Ikechi was hoping he’d be matched with someone less educated that he could manipulate and denigrate, someone who’s clearly not her.

“This is someone who owns her own business!” says Emem. “They didn’t bring you a dummy. So he said I’m gonna tear her down in any way possible. And if it’s warfare, then let’s go Joker!”

Camille agrees and says that Ikechi will end up regretting his actions one day.

“I don’t even think that he realizes like what he’s messing up and he’s gonna look back and kick himself in the a**,” says Camille. “Like he’s really gonna regret doing this and he’s gonna see himself, looking like a clown.”

Take an exclusive look below.

The circus is indeed in town during tonight’s episode as it features Ikechi clownishly continuing to make a joke of the experiment and his marriage to Emem.

Grab your inhaler, and tune in to Married At First Sight tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.