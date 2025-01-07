Celebrity

Cardi B Pressing 'Pause' On Her Dating Life To Focus On Music

Cardi Claims She’s Pressing ‘Pause’ On Dating To Focus On Her Album After Offset Alleges She Sent Him A Pic Of Her Being Intimate–‘I Get Distracted’

Published on January 7, 2025

Cardi B is really trying to focus on her music amid all of the drama surrounding her ongoing divorce from Offset.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Despite Cardi filing for divorce almost five months ago, the back-and-forth between her and the Migos rapper has yet to slow down. In this never-ending saga’s most recent chapter, Offset took to X to fire off some tweets targeting his estranged wife.

In his short message, Offset seemingly accused Cardi of sending him a picture of herself being intimate with another man. In another post, the rapper also alleged that he had sex with one of Cardi’s friends.

”Sent me a pic of a N**** smacking you from the back,” Offset wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to All Hip Hop. “Your friend been smacked too.”

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Following these tweets, Cardi B is claiming that she’s putting her dating life on “pause” for a while, admitting that she gets very distracted when she’s dealing with romantic relationships. Since fans have been waiting for the former reality star to drop another album for almost seven years now, Cardi is definitely feeling the pressure and finally wants to get serious about locking in at the studio.

“I don’t even want to take d**k right now because every single time I take d**k–like I told this n**** this right, every time I take d**k, I get distracted,” she confessed. “I don’t want no distraction. This January is a very crucial month for me.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper went on to explain her decision even more, saying, “January is very, very, very, very important and I have a mission to complete. If I don’t complete this mission, it’s going to f**k up the schedule for this year.”

Cardi has been promising her sophomore album for quite some time now, insisting back in October that it was coming “really, really soon.”

“Announcements is coming really really soon,” she continued at the time, according to Billboard. “Things are getting more done now! I’m not pregnant no more.”

A few months later, there are still no announcements to be seen. Hopefully, this time around, Cardi locking in and focusing on music means an album comes sooner rather than later.

One person who’s not putting a pause on their dating life is Offset, who was spotted enjoying a shopping date with a model in Dubai on New Year’s Eve. The rapper was in the city to perform three concerts on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, and Jan. 2, and during his time off, he was spotted by TMZ browsing the shelves at a Chanel store. Beside him was Melanie Jayda, who was also seen accompanying Offset the following day.

The outlet reported that the two have been dating “for a couple weeks” and that it’s “nothing serious,” but sources say the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper “really digs her vibe, her style, and her company.”

