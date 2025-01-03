Sharelle Rosado Reveals Catching Chad Ochocinco Cheating
Sharelle Rosado Spills The Tea About Chad Ochocinco Breakup, ‘S.T.D.’ Shade & How He Was Caught Slippin’ With Another Woman
Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado revealed why she broke off her Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson engagement, S.T.D. shade on social media, and whether she’d spin the block after catching him creeping.
After cheating rumors and going back and forth online with her former fiancé, Allure Realty founder set the record straight. In an interview with Carlos King, she opened up about what ruined the relationship, starring in another Netflix show, and starting 2025 single. As BOSSIP previously reported, Rosado called it quits by seemingly calling out Ochocinco with other women.
The real estate baddie and her baller bae were couple goals, from their reality TV debut to the big blinding bling for her engagement ring. They even pop out on the upcoming W.A.G.s To Riches series.
Sharelle Rosado Clears Up S.T.I. Instigation & How She Really Caught Chad Cheating
However, it wasn’t all roses for Rosado, who pettily posted online that the next woman diving in Ochocinco’s DMs “might catch something.” Rosado clarified to King that she never caught or suspected a sexually transmitted disease from her ex. She later regretted the super shady implications about the father of their 3-year-old daughter Serenity.
“For everyone who was asking, no he did not give me anything. What I was saying was everybody trying to jump on d**k and everything else, be careful ’cause you might catch something,” she explained.
The 37-year-old recalled there was always a line of ladies trying to “jump on” her man, even while she was next to him. The ex-NFL star was “very respectful” to her in public, but she confirmed he was creeping in private. “Yes, I went through the phone and that’s how I found out,” she shared.
“When we were together, there was some s**t going on and I found out about it. Texting other women … I found out about it and I was like, ‘You know who I am?’ Like, I know who you are, I’ma respect what you have but it is what it is and nobody’s perfect,” she said.
King asked about the dramatic rumors about catching him with another woman in bed or on their home security cameras. “I wouldn’t be sitting here if that happened,” she said as King joked about putting up bail money. The “women everywhere” in his phone were damning enough, but she didn’t detail the extent of the infidelity.
The booked and busy couple went through ups and downs before, but blowing up online was the last straw for both of them. The Night Cap host later called Rosado out on the show for being “so public,” which she also regrets. She attributed the October viral breakup announcement that he’s a “free man” to how hurt and “pissed” she was.
Even after the very public breakup and candid comments, fans are still confused about where the exes stand now and whether the whole thing was a “publicity stunt.”
Check out Sharelle Rosado on her relationship status now, rekindling with Chad “Ochocino” Johnson, and the rest of her Carlos King interview after the flip!
Is Sharelle Really Over Ochocinco Or Does She Want To Run It Back?
Asking what we all wanted to know, Carlos inquired whether exes were still speaking or sleeping together. Rosado said they are close and forever “family” to co-parent their daughter, but the romance is over. Although he would “do anything for” her, they’re busy healing after the heartbreak that brought them both to tears and therapy.
Considering that Rosado stepped out on her ex when she started dating the retired pro player, she’s not judging Ochocinco. She continues to share that story about staying in a toxic relationship too long to serve as a cautionary tale. In hindsight, she reflected on the strains on her relationship before Chad cheated. Working in different cities with 10 children from previous relationships sidelined the romance and communication.
“I just feel like, when things happen, be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out,” she continued.
Now, they’re both healing and working on deeper issues that compromised the coupledom. Does that mean she’ll spin the block on Ocho? Aside from joking that “there’s nothing out here” in the dating pool, she admitted that their love is worth fighting for. King noted that she still smiles every time she mentions him.
They still joke back and forth online with perpetually petty posts, however, Rosado clarified the breakup isn’t a “publicity stunt.” Everyone from A$AP Rocky to Unc Shannon Sharpe is rooting for their reunion, but we’ll see if it pays off. Until then, fans can get a glimpse of Rosado and Ochocinco’s relationship on W.A.G.s To Riches on Netflix starting Jan. 27.
Watch Sharelle Rosado’s full interview on Reality with the King below.
Do you think Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ochocino” Johnson will get back together or keep going back and forth as exes?
