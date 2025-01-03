Sharelle Rosado Spills The Tea About Chad Ochocinco Breakup, ‘S.T.D.’ Shade & How He Was Caught Slippin’ With Another Woman

Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado revealed why she broke off her Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson engagement, S.T.D. shade on social media, and whether she’d spin the block after catching him creeping.

After cheating rumors and going back and forth online with her former fiancé, Allure Realty founder set the record straight. In an interview with Carlos King, she opened up about what ruined the relationship, starring in another Netflix show, and starting 2025 single. As BOSSIP previously reported, Rosado called it quits by seemingly calling out Ochocinco with other women.

The real estate baddie and her baller bae were couple goals, from their reality TV debut to the big blinding bling for her engagement ring. They even pop out on the upcoming W.A.G.s To Riches series.

Sharelle Rosado Clears Up S.T.I. Instigation & How She Really Caught Chad Cheating

However, it wasn’t all roses for Rosado, who pettily posted online that the next woman diving in Ochocinco’s DMs “might catch something.” Rosado clarified to King that she never caught or suspected a sexually transmitted disease from her ex. She later regretted the super shady implications about the father of their 3-year-old daughter Serenity.

“For everyone who was asking, no he did not give me anything. What I was saying was everybody trying to jump on d**k and everything else, be careful ’cause you might catch something,” she explained.

The 37-year-old recalled there was always a line of ladies trying to “jump on” her man, even while she was next to him. The ex-NFL star was “very respectful” to her in public, but she confirmed he was creeping in private. “Yes, I went through the phone and that’s how I found out,” she shared.

“When we were together, there was some s**t going on and I found out about it. Texting other women … I found out about it and I was like, ‘You know who I am?’ Like, I know who you are, I’ma respect what you have but it is what it is and nobody’s perfect,” she said.

King asked about the dramatic rumors about catching him with another woman in bed or on their home security cameras. “I wouldn’t be sitting here if that happened,” she said as King joked about putting up bail money. The “women everywhere” in his phone were damning enough, but she didn’t detail the extent of the infidelity.

The booked and busy couple went through ups and downs before, but blowing up online was the last straw for both of them. The Night Cap host later called Rosado out on the show for being “so public,” which she also regrets. She attributed the October viral breakup announcement that he’s a “free man” to how hurt and “pissed” she was.

Even after the very public breakup and candid comments, fans are still confused about where the exes stand now and whether the whole thing was a “publicity stunt.”

Check out Sharelle Rosado on her relationship status now, rekindling with Chad “Ochocino” Johnson, and the rest of her Carlos King interview after the flip!