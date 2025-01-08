Civil Rights & Social Justice

#RobertBrooks: Politicians Want To Close Marcy Correctional Facility

Robert Brooks: New York Politicians To Sign Letter To Close Marcy Correctional Facility, Names Of Accused Officers Released

Published on January 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

prison death

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

 

BOSSIP has been following the story of Robert Brooks and his brutal death at the hands of prison guards and staff at the Marcy Correctional Facility. There has been a political fallout, public outcry, and social media outrage related to this incident, and more information and new developments are being released almost daily. Previously, BOSSIP reported that Attorney General Letitia James was recusing her office from the case, citing a conflict of interest.

According to new reporting from Spectrum Local News, dozens of lawmakers in the state of New York are planning to sign a letter addressed to Governor Kathy Hochul imploring her to permanently close MCF following Brooks’ killing and the CANY (Correctional Association of New York) investigation that indicated evidence of rampant inmate abuse. The letter is written by Senate Crime Victim, Crime & Correction Committee chair Julia Salazar and so far, 30 lawmakers are on board to sign their names.

“I don’t want to talk legislation, I want to talk closure,” Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs told Spectrum News 1. “Eliminate this problem and send a message to the other facilities: This will not be tolerated.”

He continued:

“I don’t care about about tweets, dance or points; I don’t care about reelection efforts,” Gibbs said. “If someone is being systematically abused, you cut that system down. You don’t play politics.”

We’d be remiss to omit the News10 reporting that the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has publicly released the names of all those who allegedly took part in Robert Brooks’ fatal beating.

They are as follows: Sgt. Michael Mashaw, Sgt. Glenn Trombly, CO Matthew Galliher, CO Nicholas Anzalone, CO David Kingsley, CO Nicholas Kieffer, CO Robert Kessler, CO Michael Fisher, CO Christopher Walrath, CO Michael Along, CO Shea Schoff, CO David Walters, Nurse Kyle Dashnaw, and CO Anthony Farina who resigned before the suspension. All the others have been suspended without pay.

Lord willing, each and every one of them will be prosecuted and punished to the fullest and unrelenting extent of the law.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Marcy Correctional Facility Robert Brooks

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

D'Angelo

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces’ Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex, Ime Udoka, Despite Public Breakup

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As ‘RHOP’ Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close