Robert Brooks: New York Politicians To Sign Letter To Close Marcy Correctional Facility, Names Of Accused Officers Released

BOSSIP has been following the story of Robert Brooks and his brutal death at the hands of prison guards and staff at the Marcy Correctional Facility. There has been a political fallout, public outcry, and social media outrage related to this incident, and more information and new developments are being released almost daily. Previously, BOSSIP reported that Attorney General Letitia James was recusing her office from the case, citing a conflict of interest.

According to new reporting from Spectrum Local News, dozens of lawmakers in the state of New York are planning to sign a letter addressed to Governor Kathy Hochul imploring her to permanently close MCF following Brooks’ killing and the CANY (Correctional Association of New York) investigation that indicated evidence of rampant inmate abuse. The letter is written by Senate Crime Victim, Crime & Correction Committee chair Julia Salazar and so far, 30 lawmakers are on board to sign their names.

“I don’t want to talk legislation, I want to talk closure,” Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs told Spectrum News 1. “Eliminate this problem and send a message to the other facilities: This will not be tolerated.”

He continued:

“I don’t care about about tweets, dance or points; I don’t care about reelection efforts,” Gibbs said. “If someone is being systematically abused, you cut that system down. You don’t play politics.”

We’d be remiss to omit the News10 reporting that the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has publicly released the names of all those who allegedly took part in Robert Brooks’ fatal beating.

They are as follows: Sgt. Michael Mashaw, Sgt. Glenn Trombly, CO Matthew Galliher, CO Nicholas Anzalone, CO David Kingsley, CO Nicholas Kieffer, CO Robert Kessler, CO Michael Fisher, CO Christopher Walrath, CO Michael Along, CO Shea Schoff, CO David Walters, Nurse Kyle Dashnaw, and CO Anthony Farina who resigned before the suspension. All the others have been suspended without pay.

Lord willing, each and every one of them will be prosecuted and punished to the fullest and unrelenting extent of the law.