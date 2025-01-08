Chlöe Bailey Finally Breaks Silence On Burna Boy Romance Rumors: ‘I’m A Grown Woman’

Chlöe Bailey is finally responding to the romance rumors that have been swirling between her and Burna Boy.

The rumored couple had everyone on social media talking last month after they were seen partying together in Lagos, Nigeria, during the Detty December celebrations. Footage showed the pair all over one another in various locations, and all of their PDA sparked some serious dating rumors. Despite the fact that they clearly weren’t trying to hide anything while out in public, neither Bailey nor Burna has addressed the speculation–until now.

During her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the former Grown-ish actress was asked about her recent NAACP Image Awards nomination and whether or not Burna Boy is her date for the event.

Unsurprisingly, Bailey did her best to dodge the question, and instead of giving a straight answer, she said, “You’ll have to ask him.”

The host continued by asking her further questions about the musician and her trip to Lagos, but Bailey deflected once again.

“Nigeria was so beautiful,” she said, making the hosts laugh. “I had the best time.” When asked directly if she’s in a relationship with Burna Boy, Chlöe refused to answer, saying “I’m a grown woman.”

The “Do It” singer also admitted that she hadn’t seen rumors of Burna with another woman after she left Lagos, but regardless of what he’s doing without her, she’s fine with it.

“He’s a grown man,” she insisted. “Just like I’m a grown woman.”

Bailey also answered questions about what it’s like dating in the public eye and all of the scrutiny that comes along with it.

“Honestly, I don’t mind,” she said about living her life in the public. “I hate to say this, but it’s my life. It’s what I sign up for so I can only expect it. It’s just about how I handle it; how I handle myself. So I don’t think it should ever be pissy-ness towards the people who ask me.”

On her Instagram, she seemed to follow up with a snarky response. The sultry songstress posted a video of herself parading through the streets of NYC set to Lakeyah’s “Mind Yo Business.”

Check out her full comments on the situation down below: