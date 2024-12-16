Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Spark Romance Rumors After Songstress Parties With The African Giant In Lagos

Celebrity

Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Spark Dating Rumors In Lagos

Published on December 16, 2024

Social media is speculating that a “Body Do” songstress is getting some “Last Last” loving from an African Giant.

Burna Boy x Chloe

Source: Dave Benett/ Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

Burna Boy is sparking romance rumors with Chloe Bailey after he was seen welcoming and partying with her in Lagos, Nigeria.

On Sunday, videos of the two artists enjoying time together in Lagos hit TikTok and Instagram.

One video appeared to show Burna Boy’s convoy coming to pick Chloe up from the airport while she clutched an enormous bouquet of flowers.

 

 

 

Following that, she sat in the passenger seat of a purple droptop Lamborghini with Burna as they pulled up to a nightclub. The red carpet was rolled out for the two, and they were treated to fireworks while they made their grand entrance.

Chloe wore all black, including sunglasses, black pants, and a crop top, while Burna wore shades and a leather jacket. Chloe sipped champagne with Burna while clubgoers looked on, and at one point, Burna rested his hand on her leg.

In another cute moment, the two danced together and shared a laugh…

and they were even spotted holding hands.

 

 

Neither Chloe nor Burna have spoken on their alleged relationship, but as you can imagine, social media users have LOTS to say.

Social Media Reacts To Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy’s Alleged Relationship

Some social media fans are celebrating the possibility of the two being in a relationship.

“Aww, I absolutely love Chloe for Burna!” tweeted @0m0lara. “She’s so good for him, she brings the right balance. She needs a little bit of his edge, and he could definitely use a touch of her grounded energy. Iykyk! it’s giving perfect yin and yang vibes!”

Some people, however, think this is all just promo for a new song.

Others are also comparing Burna Boy’s previous boos, Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom, to Chloe.

“Burna Boy, has enjoyed this life, from Stefflon Don to Jada Kingdom, now to Chloe Bailey. He is just an international guy,” wrote @Ndictmedia.

“From Jada kingdom to Stefflon Don down to Chloe, Burna Boy women catalogue has been insane. MY GoAT.” wrote @FawazFCB09

What do YOU think about the Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy rumors???

Do YOU think they’re booed up or just working on music?

 

