Don Cheadle, Chlöe Bailey, Sinqua Walls & More Talk 'Fight Night'

‘Fight Night’ Exclusive, Jack! Don Cheadle, Chlöe Bailey, Sinqua Walls, Will Packer & More Give Us The Lowdown On Peacock’s Star-Studded Series

Published on September 20, 2024

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

 

Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist packs a powerful punch as the most-watched premiere in the streamer’s history with quite possibly the most talented limited series cast ever.

Headlined by Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Chlöe Bailey, Sinqua Walls, and Lori Harvey, the hit series (based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast) follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca.’

Check out the trailer below:

To celebrate the momentous achievement, Peacock lit up NYC with a star-studded World Premiere that brought out the legendary ensemble cast, Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr., Bel-Air star Cassandra Freeman, Love Island star Kordell Beckham, BMF star Da’Vinchi, Power star Joseph Sikora, RHOP star Karen Huger, Busta Rhymes, Damson Idris, Amber Ruffin, Lorraine Toussaint, Kysre Gondrezick, Serayah, and many more.

Gussied up in their grooviest getups, attendees partied the night away at a super fly afterparty that captured the essence of popular 70’s nightclubs.

'Fight Night' Premiere

Source: Courtesy: Peacock

 

Guests were also treated to a classic photo op with Roc Nation’s Lenny Santiago’s iconic gold couch.

'Fight Night' Premiere

Source: Courtesy: Peacock

 

With critical acclaim and the silkiest collection of wigs on TV, Fight Night is poised to become one of the biggest streaming hits of the year.

Knowing this, we got our interview on with Don Cheadle, Chlöe Bailey, Sinqua Walls, Dexter Darden, producer Will Packer, and Showrunner/Creator Shaye Ogbonna who gave us the lowdown on the record-breaking series in our interviews below:

Don Cheadle and Dexter Darden

Chlöe Bailey and Sinqua Walls

Will Packer and Shaye Ogbonna

