Civil Rights & Social Justice

Cops Kill People: Body Camera Video Of Rolin Hill’s Death Released, Virginia Officers Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Published on January 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Firearm, handcuffs, police badge, and fingerprint evidence

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

 

2025 is less than two weeks old and we’re already seeing law enforcement officers being held accountable for their reckless and fatal conduct.

On June 5, 2024, 34-year-old Rolin G. Hill died after what authorities called a “medical emergency” at the time. Less than a week before his death, on June 4, Hill was arrested after a 7-Eleven store owner called the police to report that he was causing a disturbance and refused to leave. Four months later in October, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk announced that Hill died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia due to restraint with neck and torso compression”, his death was ruled a homicide according to WAVY. That ruling led to five deputies involved in his arrest being terminated immediately.

Today, new reporting from WAVY revealed that three of those five former officers, Kevin Wilson, Michael Kidd and Eric Baptiste, have been charged with second-degree murder, and the gruesome body camera footage from the fatal incident was played for the very first time during their arraignment. In the video, Hill is seen trashing about as the deputies attempt to remove a body wrap that was meant to restrain him. Baptiste can be seen clearly kneeling on Hill’s neck a la George Floyd, and punching Hill repeatedly while another officer kneeled on Hill’s torso. It should come as no surprise that Hill can be heard struggling to breathe. In addition to the murder charge, Baptiste was also charged with five counts of assault and battery.

We warned that the following video is graphic and can be distressing to see. Please take stock of your mental health prior to viewing

Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb released a statement speaking to the “disturbing nature” of the body camera footage.

“Today during the bond hearing for the former deputies charged in the case of Rolin Hill, people in the courtroom got to see a glimpse of what I saw on body-worn cameras on June 5, 2024, which prompted me to immediately ask the Virginia State Police for an independent investigation into the incident and put five VBSO deputies on administrative leave. That investigation along with the VBSO Professional Standards Office investigation led me to terminate their employment on Oct. 18, 2024, and resulted in the criminal indictments announced this month.

BOSSIP will continue to follow this story as the trail date for the former deputies has been set for January 21, 2025

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Police Brutality

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

A$AP Rocky attends Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere

Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This Year

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Red Carpet
18 Items

Aww Give Him A Hug: Drake Gets CLOWNED (AGAIN) After Losing His Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Jonathan Majors and NLE Choppa

Befuddling Biblical Blowup: NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors After He Questioned His Christianity Comprehension

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex, Ime Udoka, Despite Public Breakup

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close