Exclusive Clip From New Prime Video Series 'On Call'

‘On Call’ Exclusive: Harmon Has A Heated Confrontation With Sergeant Lasman Over His Tactics In Long Beach

Published on January 9, 2025

Prime Video officially debuts their newest series On Call today and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

On Call

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Shot with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.

The series stars Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as hard-charging but protective veteran officer “Traci Harmon,” who struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) stars as “Alex Diaz,” an ambitious rookie who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face in today’s climate.

On Call

Source: Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Morris / Prime Video

Additional cast includes Lori Loughlin (Fuller House) as “Lieutenant Bishop,” Rich Ting as “Tyson Koyoma” and Eriq La Salle (Chicago PD) as “Sergeant Lasman” who also serves as an executive producer on the series and directed multiple episodes.

Check out the exclusive clip, which sees Harmon going toe to toe with her Sergeant below:

Okay stones! We’re going to start using that one. We were huge fans of Troian Bellisario in Pretty Little Liars and Eric La Salle in — everything he’s done so we’re definitely going to be checking this one out.

Oh and we may as well mention this show is produced by some of TV’s HEAVYWEIGHTS!!! Dick Wolf (Law & Order, Chicago, FBI-branded series), Tim Walsh (Chicago PD, Hightown, Night Stalker), Elliot Wolf (Dark Woods, Hunted), Eriq LaSalle (Chicago PD), and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wolf Entertainment.

On Call is officially live on Prime Video today January 9 – so check it out and let us know what you think!

