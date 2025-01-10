‘The Gag Is…’ Keke Palmer, Lawrence Lamont & Vanessa Bell Calloway Dish Details On Chaotically Comedic ‘One Of Them Days’ [Exclusive]

Keke Palmer and SZA are kicking off 2025 with hilarious hijinks in One Of Them Days, and the gag is…BOSSIP got exclusive deets on the film from its stars!

Atlanta was bristling with Black excellence during a recently star-studded screening for the side-splitting, suspenseful, and sensational buddy comedy.

As previously reported, the dynamic duo dazzle as Dreux and Alyssa, two tight-knit roommates tackling a ticking time bomb of a tragedy: trying to make their $1,5000 rent after Alyssa’s boo blows their money and a chance at keeping a roof over their heads. From start to finish, ridiculousness unfolds in the Issa Rae executive-produced film as Dreux and Alyssa resort to extreme measures to make quick cash.

Keke was present at the screening and gushed to BOSSIP about working with SZA.

“I keep telling people this because it’s crazy, but it’s almost like love at first sight with SZA. We just had chemistry, and it’s like, I don’t know where it came from. I’ve worked with her one time on SNL, it was very quick, but the moment that we started getting ready for this movie, it was just like we had been friends for years.”

Palmer continued, explaining how the best part of working on the film was having someone she could instantly vibe with.

“We had to shoot the movie in 20 days, and in that short amount of time, I could just vibe with her and get lost into these characters.”

Similarly, the legendary Vanessa Bell Calloway sang the singer’s praises.

“I think she did a great job,” she told BOSSIP. “When I met her, I said, ‘Girl, you know, you’re on my playlist!”

She also spoke about the chemistry between SZA and Keke, which she thinks would be perfect for a sequel.

“I think they have a great chemistry.It’s a female buddy movie, and the Young folks their age, they really resonate with it.”

Speaking of resonating, the actress added that people will relate to the community aspect of the film translated through Dreux and Alyssa residing in Baldwin Village, Los Angeles, a.k.a. “The Jungle.”

What I love about this movie is the community,” said Calloway. “It’s actually took place in L A, in The Jungle and that’s what it’s all about. These girls and their community. So I loved [playing] Mama Ruth because she’s their community and she helps them.”

Director Lawrence Lamont Talks Keke & SZA’s Chemistry In One Of Them Days

As for director Lawrence Lamont, he told BOSSIP that Keke and SZA fully embraced their roles in One of Them Days because they “literally became the characters.”

“It was amazing to see them because they weren’t Keke or SZA, they literally became the characters and their friendship that you see on screen—like when the cameras were cut, they still were having fun, laughing and enjoying themselves. They both have a lot of personal characteristics of those characters.”

He also spoke about the impact of working with Issa Rae, noting her empowering presence.

“Issa Rae is just a super empowering [person].” Lamont reflected on their shared experience working on Rap Sh!t and how that helped them sync creatively on One of Them Days, adding, “We kind of are in each other’s brains already.”

As a Black male director of a Black woman-led comedy, Lamont also expressed how valuable Issa’s support.

“It’s hard to not believe in yourself when somebody like her believing in you.”

Written by the talented Syreeta Singleton and directed by the dynamic Lawrence Lamont, this riotous, R-rated romp One of Them Days hits theaters on January 17.