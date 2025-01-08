Bawwwdy BBLessings: SZA Thee Stallion Drops Another Cheeky Collection Of Thirst Traps, Hottie Hijinks & ‘LANA’ Lifin’ Ahead Of ‘One Of Them Days’ Premiere

Bawwwwdy BBLessings

SZA Thee Stallion was back at it again with the screen-lickable shenanigans–this time, BBLessing fans with another cheeky collection of thirst traps, hottie hijinks, LANA lifin,’ and more in an 18-slide carousel that sizzled the gram.

The ‘Snooze’ singer delivered the randomly assorted goods amid her buzzy press tour with Keke Palmer to promote upcoming buddy comedy One Of Them Days in theaters Jan. 17.

Pretty in polkadots, SZA (who’s making her acting debut in the film) gave fans a taste of her and Keke’s hilarious dynamic at a special tastemaker screening event in NY.

Oh, heyyy promo run SZA!

In One Of Them Days, Keke (Dreux) and SZA (Alyssa) are BFFs and roommates who find themselves in a hilarious race against time after discovering that Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money.

With eviction looming, the unserious duo embarks on a series of wild misadventures, all while trying to save their friendship and their apartment.

Check out the trailer below:

Written and directed by Rap Sh!t alums Syreeta Singleton and Lawrence Lamont, the kooky film features a star-studded supporting cast including Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, and Katt Williams while marking a landmark collab between Issa Rae’s production company HOORAE and diverse creatives powered by Sony Pictures’ CoCre lab.

“[Singleton] is one of my favorite writers because there’s such an effortless display of friendship, of Black women [in her work],” said Rae who’s credited as a producer on the film. “She has a way of being able to create people that I know, that I’m familiar with, and put them in these situations that I or friends have been in, and they’re just real while also being smartly written. This particular project, as soon as I read it, I was like, ‘Yesss, this is kind of a female Friday.’ But it’s its own unique story that will stand on its own.”

Will you be seated for One Of Them Days? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her hottest pics on the flip.