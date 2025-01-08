Entertainment

SZA BBLesses Fans With Another Cheeky Thirst Trap Drump

Bawwwdy BBLessings: SZA Thee Stallion Drops Another Cheeky Collection Of Thirst Traps, Hottie Hijinks & ‘LANA’ Lifin’ Ahead Of ‘One Of Them Days’ Premiere

Published on January 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 5

Bawwwwdy BBLessings

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

SZA Thee Stallion was back at it again with the screen-lickable shenanigans–this time, BBLessing fans with another cheeky collection of thirst traps, hottie hijinks, LANA lifin,’ and more in an 18-slide carousel that sizzled the gram.

The ‘Snooze’ singer delivered the randomly assorted goods amid her buzzy press tour with Keke Palmer to promote upcoming buddy comedy One Of Them Days in theaters Jan. 17.

Pretty in polkadots, SZA (who’s making her acting debut in the film) gave fans a taste of her and Keke’s hilarious dynamic at a special tastemaker screening event in NY.

Oh, heyyy promo run SZA!

In One Of Them Days, Keke (Dreux) and SZA (Alyssa) are BFFs and roommates who find themselves in a hilarious race against time after discovering that Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money.

With eviction looming, the unserious duo embarks on a series of wild misadventures, all while trying to save their friendship and their apartment.

Check out the trailer below:

Written and directed by Rap Sh!t alums Syreeta Singleton and Lawrence Lamont, the kooky film features a star-studded supporting cast including Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, and Katt Williams while marking a landmark collab between Issa Rae’s production company HOORAE and diverse creatives powered by Sony Pictures’ CoCre lab.

“[Singleton] is one of my favorite writers because there’s such an effortless display of friendship, of Black women [in her work],” said Rae who’s credited as a producer on the film.

“She has a way of being able to create people that I know, that I’m familiar with, and put them in these situations that I or friends have been in, and they’re just real while also being smartly written. This particular project, as soon as I read it, I was like, ‘Yesss, this is kind of a female Friday.’ But it’s its own unique story that will stand on its own.”

Will you be seated for One Of Them Days? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her hottest pics on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345

Related Tags

celebrity thirst traps hottest celebrity pics on instagram Hottest Thirst Traps Keke Palmer Newsletter sza thirst traps
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

D'Angelo

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces’ Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex, Ime Udoka, Despite Public Breakup

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As ‘RHOP’ Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close