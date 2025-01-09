For Your Information

Karen Huger Goes To Rehab After DUI Conviction

Karen Huger Misses #RHOP Reunion Amid DUI Conviction, Quietly Enters Rehab

Published on January 9, 2025

Karen Huger is seeking help for her struggles with alcohol, so much so that she missed the taping of the #RHOP reunion.

RHOP: Karen Huger

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

On Thursday, The Grand Dame’s manager released an exclusive statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish confirming that she has entered rehab amid her DUI conviction.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” said Ryan Tresdale said. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

As previously reported, Huger was found guilty on multiple counts after charges were filed related to driving under the influence in Maryland in March. Explosive body camera footage from her arrest was then released, showing her visibly swaying, slurring her words, and referring to herself as “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

Despite the reality star going to rehab, her attorney previously vowed to file an appeal with the intent to “fully pursue justice on her behalf.”

Karen’s trial began on Tuesday, December 17, and it concluded after two days. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29, 2025.

Karen Huger’s Absence Was Noted On The #RHOP Reunion Seating Chart

Fans first learned of Karen Huger entering rehab after the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion seating chart was released.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

The chart showed Mia Thornton and Gizelle Bryant getting the coveted first seats closest to Bravo boss Andy Cohen.

Also on the left side are Dr. Wendy Osefo and Stacey Rusch, and on the right side are Ashley Darby and Keiarna Stewart.

Rumors Swirl That Karen Huger’s #RHOP Champagne Flute Is In Jeopardy

This news comes after rumors swirled that Karen Huger’s future on Bravo is in jeopardy. Citing sources, PageSix reported that while producers haven’t made any official changes yet, Karen reportedly needs to prove herself to protect her Potomac position.

“She would need to clean up her act [for Bravo] to move forward with her,” the source said to the outlet about a potential return for The Real Housewives Of Potomac season 10.

Karen Huger

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Would YOU watch #RHOP if Karen Huger was booted after her DUI conviction?

