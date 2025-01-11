Chance The Rapper & Ex Kirsten Corley Finalize Divorce After 6 Years OF Marriage

It’s an Acid Rap wrap for Chance The Rapper’s marriage to Kirsten Corley as the former couple finalize their divorce with “No Problem.”

The estranged exes confirmed to a Cook County, Illinois court that they finally resolved their divorce details. Despite a rocky past few years, both sides seem to be in agreement about ending things following a “period of separation.” TMZ reports that they finalized the split after almost six years of marriage.

According to the outlet, Kirsten cosigned the divorce settlement as a “fair and equitable solution.” However, the details are still under wraps. What the court documents did divulge is that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Went From Childhood Sweethearts To Divorce Court

As BOSSIP previously reported, the childhood sweethearts had already undergone a “period of separation” before announcing in April 2024 that they were officially calling it quits. Chance and Kirsten agreed in their joint statement to present a united front for co-parenting their daughters, Kensli and Marli.

“We came to the decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” the announcement said.

That news came almost exactly a year after Chance’s cake-clapping Carnival caper with another woman went viral. The couple seemed to have gone through ups and downs before, but the whole world weighed in on this infamous wine and whether it got too dutty for a married man.

Some argued that kind of grind means nothing in the context of Carnival in another country. Others “Same Drugs” dragged Chance for doing the most and disrespecting his wife. The clip, or at least the conversation about it, bothered Kirsten. Around that same time, she took to social media with a cryptic quote about people who refuse to “grow up.”

Yikes! That definitely seemed like a sign that their Coloring Book coupledom was in rough shape. Chance and Kirsten have been coupled up since 2013 and tied the knot in 2019. Kirsten filed for divorce in December 2024.

If you thought Chano was wilding before, wait until his first Carnival season as a single man. All he needs is a judge to sign off on the agreement to make it official.