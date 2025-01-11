Plastic Surgery

Sexyy Red Reveals She Got Two Boob Jobs In Two Days

Back-To-Back Boob Jobs? Sexyy Red Upgraded Implants ‘The Next Day’ After Initial Results ‘Looked Like 50 Cent’

January 11, 2025

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red is kicking off 2025 with a bang – or rather, boobs, revealing she doubled down DD cups “the day after” smaller implants turned out “like 50 Cent.”

The unapologetically bold artist has gifted herself a $30,000 breast enhancement, making sure the New Year shines as brightly as her personality. True to her vibrant style, Sexyy Red took to Instagram to share her fresh look (and a handful of cash, naturally), showing off bandages from the procedure while rapping her favorite tracks.

In one Instagram story, the “Pound Town” rapper clapped back at critics, saying, “Y’all some haters. $30k on boobs. Top-notch s**t.” And honestly, who’s arguing? If confidence were a currency, Sexyy Red would be sitting on a throne of gold bricks right now.

TMZ reports this marks Sexyy Red’s third breast surgery, but this one wasn’t all about aesthetics. The rapper underwent the procedure to redistribute the weight of her breasts, alleviating back pain and improving the way her clothes fit.

Sexyy Red Explains How She Got Back-To-Back Boob Jobs

On Instagram Live with GloRilla, Sexyy Red revealed that she got her current curves “the next day” after attempted down-sizing went downhill. The hilarious hit-maker wasn’t having it!

“I be feeling like a boy,” Sexyy Red said about her natural shape. “Remember when I said I was going to get them smaller? When I went home and looked in the mirror, I looked like 50 Cent, b***h! You know when 50 had the vest on” she joked, cracking up with Glo while admitting she cried at the results.

“They was just huge! I waited until January 6 to get them redone. They were too tiny. I did not like them! I was like, ‘Uh-uh put the big ones back! F**k that! I went back the next day! I went two days in a row,” she said, before achieving her desired D cups.

Don’t try this at home unless your money is as long as the “Rich Baby Daddy” rapper!

Sexyy Red Keepsp Winning With Northside Princess Cosmetics Line

21 Savage The 7th Annual Birthday Celebration 2008-2013 Era

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s not just new tatas propelling Sexyy Red’s success. Her makeup line, Northside Princess, is doing pretty well in sales, proving that her business acumen is as sharp as her tongue. Fans have been loving her bold, nontraditional cosmetics, helping her carve a very different niche in the beauty industry.

Between her booming beauty brand and newfound confidence, Sexyy Red is making it clear that this year is hers for the taking. Whether she’s rapping about real life or keeping it real on social media, fans know to expect nothing less than 100% authenticity. Would you spend $30k on a new boob job? Let us know your thoughts below!

