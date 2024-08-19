‘Yellow Discharge’ Disgust: The Internet’s ‘Gonorrhea’ Gagging At Sexyy Red’s New Lip Gloss Line With Profane ‘Pound Town’ Themed Shades

Sexxy Red is dropping a new lip gloss line, and the colors are named after…things you’d never want to put on your lips.

Fans of Sexxy Red are already more than familiar with just how comfortable she is with her sexuality, leaving nothing to the imagination in any of her songs. Now, there’s an even better example of just how out there she is, dropping a lip gloss line with shades named after the lyrics in her famously vulgar song, “Pound Town.”

The rapper dropped the big news during a previous chat with Interview magazine, where she revealed what some of the shade names would be for her upcoming brand.

“I got a lip gloss line dropping soon, y’all better shop with your girl,” she told the mag. “I got all different flavors: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Coochie Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge, and Nut.”

Sexxy didn’t drop any more information about her brand in that interview, but she took to social media on Monday to reveal she’s coming out with what seems to be an entire makeup brand.

“Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand & my first product will b my lip gloss,” she wrote. “I’m so excited.”

One photo in the tweet features Red holding multiple boxes of her new lip glosses while another shows the back of the box, detailing the names of the glosses included in the sampler pack.

In addition to the outrageous names already mentioned by Sexxy in her interview, like “Bootyhole Brown”, “Yellow Discharge,” “Gonorrhea”, Coochie Juice” and “Nut,” there’s also an additional shade named, “Blue Ballz.”

In her replies, one fan said they’ve “been waiting on this” while attaching a video from a previous interview Sexxy Red did with Complex, in which she talked about her lip glosses and their “outside the box” names.

“My brain helps me think outside the box to do some crazy ass s**t, for real,” she began. “I got a lip gloss brand and the names for my lip gloss is something that nobody would’ve ever thought of. They was clowning me for these names, but when I was selling it, it sold out and it went crazy.”

She continued,

“The s**t cute, and it smells good and it sold. But people was going to talk s**t. But other people was like, ‘You is a marketing genius.’ Because the s**t sold so fast. And it smells good, too.”

Now that she’s bringing her lip gloss brand to the mainstream, let’s see how the public reacts to her out of the box marketing.