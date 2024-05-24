Drake has officially joined Metro Boomin’s #BBLDrizzy challenge by rapping over the beat on Sexyy Red’s latest offering “U My Everything.”
Now that the Hip-Hop beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has ended, Drake is linking up with one of the people mentioned in their clash.
Sexyy Red who’s no stranger to dropping bangers, has released her In Sexyy We Trust mixtape.
A press release reports that Sexyy enlisted the likes of Mike-Will-Made-It, Lil Baby, and Drake to assist her, and despite Kendrick Lamar defeating Drake in their feud, Drake’s guest verse on Sexxy’s mixtape single is causing commotion.
In particular, people are noticing that Drake hopped on the #BBLDrizzy trend started by his rival Metro Boomin.
Instead of dissing Metro, Drake flipped the Brazilian butt lift allegations on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything” into him being known for buying women plastic surgery.
“BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it,” he raps on his verse over Metro’s beat.
Even though Drake is trying to make the best of the situation, it might be too little too late.
Don’t take our word for it, listen to “U My Everything” below.
