Jimmy Butler Blasts Baby Mama’s $65K Monthly Child Support Request, Claims She’s Chasing The W.A.G.s Lifestyle Like They’re ‘Married’

It looks like Jimmy Butler has had enough of the baby mama drama! The NBA star is battling with his ex-partner, Kaitlin Nowak, over child support costs as he claims he provides more than enough money for his children. However, Nowak is requesting an additional $10k for nanny expenses.

According to DailyMail, Butler claims to pay Nowak $55,000 a month to help care for their three children, Rylee, Brayan, and Kian. The basketball player believes that is more than enough money for Nowak to care for their children, especially since they share custody. Still, the mother of three is requesting more money. She is now asking for an extra $10,000 as she claims she needs the help of a nanny. Butler says she doesn’t even need it.

The 35-year-old dad recently filed a motion to find out how Nowak spends the money and why she “needs” the extra cash. Butler and his legal team are holding back nothing as the filing asks about his baby mama’s refusal to get a job. Additionally, the court documents point out that Butler and Nowak were never married, so she is not entitled to his basketball fortune.

“It must be pointed out that the Father and Mother were never married,” the filing stated. “Mother is not entitled to live as if she is married to a National Basketball Association (NBA) player.”

The news of Butler’s baby mama drama is shocking to fans as he has kept his private life under wraps. According to DailyMail, the Miami Heat veteran began dating Nowak in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Rylee, in October of that year. Their first son, Brayan, was born in 2022, and their third child, Kian, was born in 2023.

The couple seemingly separated around the time Kian was born, as Nowak filed a petition to establish paternity and child support in October 2023. This was also around the time that rumors alleging a relationship between Butler and Shakira began. However, Butler denied the rumors, reporting he is only friends with the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer.

Jimmy Butler Claims Kaitlin Nowak Doesn’t Need A Nanny

In December 2023, Butler and Nowak reached an agreement in which they would share custody of the children. He also agreed to pay for a nanny on top of the $55,000 a month. However, Butler claims he only agreed to pay for the nanny temporarily. At the end of 2024, Butler challenged the agreement, saying that Nowak no longer needed the help of a nanny.

Butler asserts that their oldest child, Rylee, will begin school soon, and Braylan will start preschool; therefore, Nowak’s “so-called need for a nanny” is debunked.

“Mother is unemployed and refuses to seek employment. With one child in preschool and Father exercising equal timesharing with the older children, there is no legitimate reason for Mother to insist both on a nanny and that Father pay for that nanny,” the filing stated. “The parties have attended mediation in an effort to resolve all outstanding issues, but Mother refuses to waive her demands that Father pay for the nanny on top of the tremendous amount of child support he is paying.”

The NBA star is so fed up that he says if Nowak can’t afford a nanny with the money he is already providing, he will hire an independent mediator to look over her finances.

“If Mother is claiming that she cannot afford a nanny despite the child support she receives (which exceeds even the maximum that these children possibly could need), Father is entitled to an accounting of Mother’s use of the funds and, potentially, for the appointment of a guardian ad litem to oversee the expenditures,” the court documents read.

What do you think? Is Jimmy Butler being petty? Should he just pay the extra $10,000 for the nanny?