FDB: Virginia NICU Nurse Who Allegedly Broke Black Baby’s Bones Called ‘Racist’ By Former Classmate

BOSSIP has had the unfortunate duty of reporting on a lot of despicable people over the years, but this nurse from Midlothian, Virginia, has made a case to be literally the worst person we’ve ever heard about in the news.

Previously, we reported about Erin Strotman, a nurse at Virginia’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), who was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and felony child abuse after a video revealed that she had broken the leg and ribs of a 5-month-old Black baby, and could have caused injuries to several others.

Daily Mail has obtained the related police report written by Detective Megan Lynch and has published the very disturbing details of Strotman’s sick behavior.

‘Ms. Strotman was observed to be placing her weight down on the legs of Y.H.’ added Lynch. ‘Ms. Strotman was observed then taking both legs and pushing them backwards to where Y.H.’s feet were at his head. ‘Y.H. looked to be crying and in distress,’ the detective wrote, noting that the boy’s left leg moved normally but the right did not..

What makes this story that much more infuriatingly ironic is that the video that exposed Strotman’s abuse was made on the very day that she and three other colleagues were allowed to return to work after being suspended for a year while investigators searched for clues in the abuse of four other children. Strotman and co. were allowed to return because the investigation had not yielded any results.

Karma is a b——.

Daily Mail also spoke to a source who attended nursing school with Strotman, and this person did not mince words. They outright said that they believe Strotman is racist.

‘She wasn’t the strongest in the class, she was literally one of the slowest. People are saying she’s a white supremacist but that’s a bit of a stretch. ‘I definitely felt like she was racist, she was deeply southern rooted,’ they explained. ‘I was surprised at what she did, but I’m not surprised that it was her. If anyone was to do something crazy, she would have been at the top of the list.’