Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talks Friendship With Gerard Butler, Ideal Heist, And More

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera star O’Shea Jackson Jr. sat down with BOSSIP to talk about how he built a personal relationship with co-star Gerard Butler off camera, how they built the sweat-inducing tension that takes place in the film, and what he would do if Kendrick Lamar sent him on the ultimate heist behind the wheel of a Buick GNX getaway car.

On how his personal relationship with Butler helped him in a professional capacity on set O’Shea says:

“It gives you a level of security knowing that when you see each other on the call sheet you know you have somebody who has your back a little bit. You have somebody you can talk to or ask for things if you need something in a scene and you know you really have a partner out there”

When explaining how he and his castmates worked to build unique tension that would feel real to the audience O’Shea told us:

“It’s about weighing the gravity of the situation to yourself. What we deal with in the film is life and death in a lot of situations. (laughs) Nobody wanna go to prison…”

Watch the full interview to find out what O’Shea would steal on his dream heist and what song from Kendrick Lamar’s album GNX would O’Shea be bumpin’ while fleeing the scene!

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is in theaters! Go get your tickets now!