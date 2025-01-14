Parlay Bandit: Court Documents Reveal Jontay Porter Texted Sports Bettors Updates During Raptors Games

Court documents from the Jontay Porter sports betting scandal reveal the former Raptor allegedly texted sports bettors during games.

Former NBA Player turned pandemic Crypto Bro Jontay Porter is facing the fallout from his alleged sports betting fraud without a fight. Last July, Porter pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy and received a lifetime ban from the NBA.

With his sentencing date of May 20 getting closer, more details about the ridiculous and beginner finesse he tried to orchestrate are coming out.

According to USA Today, federal authorities gave more insight into the scheme after apprehending a sixth person in the scandal. On January 22, 2024, Porter allegedly sent a text to bettors detailing his plan to take himself out of the matchup against the Grizzlies.

While Porter isn’t identified in the legal documents, it’s clear that “NBA Player 1” is believed to be him.

“Hit unders for the big numbers. No blocks no steals. I’m going to play first 2-3 minute stint off the bench then when I get subbed out tell them my eye killing me again.” court documents allege “NBA Player 1” text other sports betters.

Furthermore, authorities revealed a co-conspirator also received inside information about a March 20 game where Porter confirmed he would remove himself again. What seemed like a get your friend’s rich scheme ended his career, and he now faces 20 years in prison.

With sports betting becoming the norm in professional sports, algorithms notice any irregular betting rather quickly.

USA Today adds that DraftKings noticed an enormous amount placed on Porter which immediately raised red flags from everyone. Placing a large amount of US currency on Jontay Porter isn’t something a logical sports betting fan would do.

Rumors suggest Porter could’ve run up a significant gambling debt, and his actions were an attempt to make up for the amount. Porter is the first victim of the new sports betting era in sports and likely will not be the last despite the risk involved.