Athletes

Jontay Porter Reportedly Texted Bettors During Raptors Games

Parlay Bandit: Court Documents Reveal Jontay Porter Texted Sports Bettors Updates During Raptors Games

Published on January 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jontay Porter -Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers

Jontay Porter – Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

Court documents from the Jontay Porter sports betting scandal reveal the former Raptor allegedly texted sports bettors during games.

Former NBA Player turned pandemic Crypto Bro Jontay Porter is facing the fallout from his alleged sports betting fraud without a fight. Last July, Porter pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy and received a lifetime ban from the NBA.

With his sentencing date of May 20 getting closer, more details about the ridiculous and beginner finesse he tried to orchestrate are coming out.

According to USA Today, federal authorities gave more insight into the scheme after apprehending a sixth person in the scandal. On January 22, 2024, Porter allegedly sent a text to bettors detailing his plan to take himself out of the matchup against the Grizzlies.

While Porter isn’t identified in the legal documents, it’s clear that “NBA Player 1” is believed to be him.

“Hit unders for the big numbers. No blocks no steals. I’m going to play first 2-3 minute stint off the bench then when I get subbed out tell them my eye killing me again.” court documents allege “NBA Player 1” text other sports betters.

Furthermore, authorities revealed a co-conspirator also received inside information about a March 20 game where Porter confirmed he would remove himself again. What seemed like a get your friend’s rich scheme ended his career, and he now faces 20 years in prison.

With sports betting becoming the norm in professional sports, algorithms notice any irregular betting rather quickly.

USA Today adds that DraftKings noticed an enormous amount placed on Porter which immediately raised red flags from everyone. Placing a large amount of US currency on Jontay Porter isn’t something a logical sports betting fan would do.

Rumors suggest Porter could’ve run up a significant gambling debt, and his actions were an attempt to make up for the amount. Porter is the first victim of the new sports betting era in sports and likely will not be the last despite the risk involved.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Jay-Z Sports Betting Jontay Porter National Basketball Association Newsletter Raptors Toronto Raptors

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Lauren Speed-Hamilton’s Baby Boy Ezra Is Here - And The Photos Are Giving All The Feels

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'

10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

Global Grind
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Alabama State Homecoming 2025
30 Items

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Tyler Perry speaks at Madea's Destination Wedding ATL Special Screening

Tyler Perry Says Derek Dixon ‘Needs Help’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims & $260M Lawsuit

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere

#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest On Multiple Fraud Charges—‘God Remains Faithful’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close