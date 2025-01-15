Celebrity

Olivia Davis Insists She's Not Racist After Megan Thee Stallion Mishap

Suuuuure, Jan: Torrey Craig’s Ex Olivia Davis Insists She’s Not Racist, Calls Mispronouncing Megan Thee Stallion’s Name A ‘Stupid, Dumb, Blonde Moment’

Published on January 15, 2025

Influencer Olivia Davis is responding to claims she’s racist after mispronouncing Megan Thee Stallion’s name during a recent podcast.

Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

 

Following news that Megan is dating NBA star Torrey Craig, the hosts of the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast went on camera to discuss the news. One of the hosts of the show, Olivia, allegedly dated the Chicago Bulls player in the past, struggling to pronounce Megan’s name while discussing her new relationship.

“Where do I start?” Davis said before discussing the rumors. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name?”

In addition to Olivia not knowing how to pronounce “Megan,” things took a turn when her cohost, Lana Rhoades, asked if Meg was Craig’s type.

“I just wonder what his type is. Because you guys dated, then he was talking to other girls when he was talking to you, and they all look like you guys,” she said, seemingly implying that Craig had a preference for white women.

Davis agreed, saying that all of Torrey’s exes “looked very similar.”

Davis faced a lot of backlash when this clip from November resurfaced, with fans calling her racist for her comments. Following the fallout, TMZ caught up with Olivia in Los Angeles, where she insisted that her mispronouncing Megan’s name was due to nerves and sometimes mixing up her vowels.

“I’ve never been called a racist in my entire life,” she began, going on to imply she hasn’t responded to the drama due to the fires in LA. “So, it’s just like a little bit of a shock to me. I’ve just been staying silent right now, just because of the disaster that’s been happening. I just feel it’s a little insensitive for people to be attacking. I obviously understand if they’re offended and I deeply apologize for that.”

Davis continued by insisting that she knows who Megan is and that her mispronunciation wasn’t malicious but a nervous mistake.

“I know her name, obviously. It was just a stupid dumb blonde moment in the moment during our podcast,” she said. “And I actually do have an issue with pronouncing vowels sometimes. And I’m not gonna play the victim or use this as an excuse because I am foreign. I didn’t even speak English when I came here.”

She concluded by describing the incident as an “honest mistake” and said that she was a fan of the rapper’s music. She also clarified that she wasn’t surprised about him dating Megan because she’s Black, but because she’s such a huge star.

See her comments in full down below:

