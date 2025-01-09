Megan The Stallion Fans Drag Torrey Craig’s Ex To The Passive-Aggressive Aioli Abyss After She Questions If Houston Hottie Is ‘His Type’

Megan Thee Stallion’s hotties recently went to war for her after the (passive-aggressive) hosts of the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast were captured on camera speculating if the Grammy-winner was the type of her rumored boo, Torrey Craig, in a recent episode where one of the hosts shadily struggled to pronounce her name.

Olivia Davis, one of the hosts of the YouTube show, allegedly dated the Chicago Bulls player in the past.

A clip of the episode, which originally aired in November but went viral on Jan. 8, was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk on Wednesday.

In the footage, Davis, along with her co-hosts—former adult star Lana Rhoades and OnlyFans model Alexa Adams—could be seen making fun of Megan’s name and casually discussing the alleged relationship between the rapper and Craig.

“Where do I start?” Davis said before poking fun at the pronunciation of Meg’s name. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name?”

Davis went on to say that she was impressed by Craig’s ability to score a romance with the hip-hop star, chuckling:

“I can’t even get mad, though ‘cause it’s like, damn, that’s kind of a flex. I can’t even be mad at that all.”

But the conversation took an interesting turn when Rhoades interjected, asking if Megan was truly Craig’s type.

“I just wonder what his type is. Because you guys dated, then he was talking to other girls when he was talking to you, and they all look like you guys,” Rhoades said while gesturing toward Davis and Adams, seemingly implying that Craig had a preference for white women.

Davis, without hesitation, agreed.

“Yeah they all looked very similar.”

Social Media Reacts To “3 Girls 1 Kitchen” Podcast Clip

The clip sent a firestorm of reactions across social media, with many Megan The Stallion fans calling out Davis and her co-stars for being “jealous” of the rapper’s relationship with Craig.

Some criticized the three for suggesting that Craig might not be attracted to Black women.

“All of them put together couldn’t stand next to Megan…NEXT,” wrote one user in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk. “A yt woman struggling to pronounce ‘Meg’…..girl. The jealousy,” another fan penned.

Reality TV star Bobby Lytes commented:

“This was so passive-aggressive and flat-out stereotyping with a splash of racism.”

A fourth added:

“It’s a little weird a yt woman is questioning how it’s possible a black man could be attracted to a black woman when black women raise him. Very strange.”

Megan Thee Stallion seemed to confirm she was dating the NBA player in August when she posted, then quickly deleted, a TikTok video where she and Craig played the “Most Likely” couples edition challenge. However, details about their relationship have been scarce and inconsistent.

Megan attended a Chicago Bulls game in December, fueling further speculation about their romance. Soon after, an Instagram model, Jasmine Elizabeth—who also works as a nurse—leaked text messages and DMs between herself and Craig.

The messages captured Craig allegedly asking for explicit favors and Jasmine claimed that she received money from the baller on several occasions. Craig called cap on the text messages via Instagram, claiming that Jasmine was simply seeking attention. He also said that the messages and photos were fake.

“Ain’t no way ppl want clout that bad,” he posted to his Instagram Story at the time.

What do you think of the Megan Thee Stallion/ 3 Girls 1 Kitchen drama?