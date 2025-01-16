Entertainment

Rocko Gets Roasted Over Missing Man-Wiglette In Viral Mugshot

What In The George Jefferson?? Rocko Gets Roasted Over Missing Man-Wiglette In Viral Mugshot, Cackles At Cranium Clownery

Published on January 15, 2025

What in the George Jefferson??

The 2nd Annual Good Energy All Black Affair Hosted By Alix Good Energy

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

Social media is pointing and laughing at rapper Rocko who’s STILL being roasted over his missing man wiglette (and interesting cranium shape) n a randomly released mugshot that immediately went viral for obvious reasons.

The ‘U.O.E.N.O’ rapper can be seen without his convincing hairpiece that he clearly wore while delivering words of remembrance at Rich Homie Quan‘s funeral service.

According to reports floating around the internet, Rocko (who shares sons Rodney III and Romelo with singer Monica) was arrested last month and charged with disorderly conduct, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officials, and criminal trespass.

Not much is known about the arrest or why the police apprehended his man unit, but it appears that he was taken in custody on Dec. 9 and later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Naturally, Rocko laughed off the endless barrage of jokes about his stripped and stored wiglette (did the cops place it in an evidence bag?) in a post on his Instagram stories.

“Man, f*** all yall, I promise ya… I hope you got some money today because I did…” he said between hearty cackles while wearing a skully.

Born Rodney Ramone Hill Jr., the Atlanta-bred hitmaker, 45, performed at Gucci Mane’s symphony-featured ‘The Road To 1017’ concert with a freshly installed unit a few months before the incident.

Gucci Mane The Road To 1017 Featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

At this point, he seems pretty committed to the unit despite only posting photos of himself wearing hats on Instagram.

Maybe the unit is only for special occasions? Either way, we wonder how Monica reacted to the viral mugshot.

Based on a post back in 2022, the pair appear to have a good coparenting relationship so we’re pretty sure she got a good laugh.

Do you think Rocko should keep the man wiglette or just let it go? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest roasts of his hairline on the flip.

