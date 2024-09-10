Rich Homie Quan’s Family Releases Official Statement On His Sudden Passing– ‘Quan’s Legacy Will Forever Be Cemented’

After Rich Homie Quan’s unexpected passing, his family issues an official statement on the unimaginable loss.

It’s been nearly a week since the untimely passing of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan. As we grieve the loss of the musical pioneer, it’s essential to remember he was a loving father, son, lover, and much more.

Since his passing his father has revealed he lost his “best friend” while his girlfriend revealed she’s “traumatized” by the loss. Recently Quan’s family issued an official statement on losing such an amazing person in their family lineage.

The Lamar Family Official Statement:

“On Thursday, September 5, 2024 the Lamar family lost our beloved son, brother, father and friend. Known to the world as Rich Homie Quan, Dequantes Devontay Lamar was a proud native of the great city of Atlanta, Georgia and represented for the A as he and his music traveled across this globe. While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful. Celebration of life details will be shared soon. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time.”

As Quan’s family plans an official funeral for the world to gather and pay their respect we will all be praying for the family during this difficult time. On social media, many of his peers and collaborators paid tribute to Quan. Quavo confessed the sudden loss was enough to make him and Offset put differences aside and have a productive conversation. Life is too short to hold grudges over things that do not matter in the grand scheme of life.

As the world processes the loss one of Quan’s most prominent records “Type Of Way” is picking up steam again further confirming his legacy has been cemented and his art will live on forever.