Where do Brandy and Monica stand now? Check out how the remix “fully healed” their relationship and a behind-the-scenes clip of them after the flip!

Watch the lyric video of Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine (Remix) with Brandy and Monica below.

“It is near impossible to say how much this means to me. this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today. i loooooove you both so so much. thank you !!!!!!!”

The Wicked star went on to put some respect on how their work shaped the music industry for generations.

25 years ago, Brandy & Monica won their first Grammy Award for "The Boy Is Mine", which stayed at #1 on the Hot 100 for 13-consecutive weeks & became the best-selling single of 1998. pic.twitter.com/HcndvjJ0BZ

“My deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me.”

“I ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out),” Ariana wrote on Instagram.

On Friday, Ariana released the lyric video featuring Brandy and Monica’s return to their Grammy-winning roots from the 1998 smash hit. The “7 Rings” star announced the historic collaboration with a teaser earlier this week. The Princess of Ponytails is still pinching herself about sharing this moment with two of her idols.

Brandy with Monica on the set of Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” music video 🤍 pic.twitter.com/FzXXR16UTv

The Juneteenth week unity continues with the infamous R&B rivals finally finishing over 25 years of feuding. Brandy and Monica’s super cute cameo in Ariana Grande’s Catwoman-inspired “The Boy Is Mine” music video was just the beginning of something special. Just seeing our forever faves together again already set the internet ablaze. Now, the iconic duo have done it again with their beautifully blended vocals on Ariana’s “The Boy Is Mine (Remix).

The girls aren’t fighting , they’re reuniting! Ariana Grande ‘s “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)” didn’t just get Brandy and Monica to bless the booth again; Monica said collaborating “fully healed” their relationship. The stunning singers built beautiful bridges on the song and for their new friendship.

Monica Reveals Her Relationship With Brandy Is “Fully Healed” After Making “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)”

The original duet topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks. However, Monica admitted working together heightened hostilities back then until things got physical. She confirmed to Angie Martinez in 2012 that the rumored backstage squabble at the 1998 MTV VMAs did take place and that she was sorry about it. Now, according to Buzzing Pop, Monica revealed she and Brandy are closer than ever thanks to “The Boy Is Mine (Remix).”

Monica reveals her relationship with Brandy has “fully healed” after working with Ariana Grande on “the boy is mine”: “We recognized that the key was to keep other people out of our relationship, both business and personal…It's changed the trajectory of it in its totality. My… pic.twitter.com/Aj82olyogy — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 21, 2024

“We recognized that the key was to keep other people out of our relationship, both business and personal…It’s changed the trajectory of it in its totality. My son was in the hospital the other day and she was who I was speaking to while he was there, so I think that is what Ariana has done that she may not even realize,” the “So Gone” star told ET Online.

“This was both a pleasure an an honor,” Monica wrote on Instagram, shouting out Brandy about the “divine timing” 25 years later.

“Love you @arianagrande,” Brandy wrote on her Instagram announcement. “Thank you for embracing us with so much warmth and kindness. Overjoyed to celebrate this moment with you and @monicadenise.”

Brandy and Monica’s "The Boy Is Mine" is the most successful all-female collaboration in Hot 100 history, with 13 weeks at #1. pic.twitter.com/4DDoSugYnq — chart data (@chartdata) June 21, 2024

Monica Reflects On How Industry Instigators Ignited Her Beef With Brandy

The pair reunited in 2012 for the duet “It All Belongs to Me” and again in 2020 for Verzuz, but things remained tense. Monica revealed to PEOPLE that it was awkward being under a microscope for their first time together in eight years.

“Well, here’s the thing. People, you know, were picking apart every second of every facial expression, right? How we moved and what we said, but you realize that’s the first time we had been in each other’s space — in any capacity — for almost a decade,” she shared. “But what I love about it is it opened the floodgates to the conversations that needed to be had between the two of us. Brandy is a legend. She is an icon and she is to be respected,” Monica continued.

She also told the publication that the old drama started from industry instigators rather than a real issue between them. Since they were young rising stars, others “were putting us against each other before we ever were in the same room. As we got older, we realized that we could control what that narrative was. And we kind of took the bull by the horns after Verzuz.”

Ariana posted a heart-warming behind-the-scenes clip of the former dueling divas gushing about the moment. They giggled and joked about their journey, how much they loved Ariana and the honor of working together again. Look at our legends!

We might even get more music from this iconic duo now that the beef has blossomed into a friendship.

Monica on a possible collaboration with Brandy in the future: “There is a chance. We have a lot of catching up to do in the sense of giving the audience what they really wanted from us even back then. We didn't find a way to do it then, but we're finding a way to do it now." pic.twitter.com/zsPOeVs5hL — BRANDY LEGION 🚪 (@BrandyLegion) June 21, 2024

Check out some hilarious and heartfelt reactions to Monica and Brandy reuniting on Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine (Remix).”

Brandy, Monica and Ari vocal layering the HELL out of #TheBoyisMineRemix pic.twitter.com/9vlTaoOkOA — Jared Alexander (@heyyitsjared) June 21, 2024

the boy is mine remix ft. brandy & monica pic.twitter.com/64p2HxqhSv — madelyn☀️ (@tattooed_arii) June 21, 2024

Good morning to Ariana, Brandy and Monica exclusively 😮‍💨🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xWq1rWKGYy — SWÉCRED (@Dr_Sway) June 21, 2024

Brandy and Monica have both been through so much. In a world where legends are dying younger and younger, it’s beautiful to see them have this moment, both looking and sounding amazing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cWBTlT2tGm — maff. (@MathewNoKnowles) June 21, 2024

I know Ariana was gagging when Brandy and Monica wrote the verses for the bridge pic.twitter.com/ySykLZL36d — 🙂‍↕️ (@arixabeI) June 21, 2024

Oh Brandy Norwood

Oh Monica Denise Arnold The legends you are. Thank You Ariana 🥹pic.twitter.com/DRX68di7jJ — What Is It, THE BRAIDS?! (@TheJream2) June 21, 2024

the new verse kinda makes it better than the original ngl. ariana, brandy, and monica meshed so well together. that is a very good remix. pic.twitter.com/1x3RVrlRc0 — kimberly. (@problemsthots) June 21, 2024

Brandy, Monica, and Ariana in the end: pic.twitter.com/Sju7j9ANpU — Partna (Fan Account) (@onIychloexhalle) June 21, 2024

“We don’t need/want bridges in songs anymore” Brandy, Monica and Ariana: pic.twitter.com/oVviXy9jGG — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) June 21, 2024

BRANDY AND MONICA WERE IN THAT BOOTH LIKE pic.twitter.com/Jqx59qu6Ra — atala (@offtheidea) June 21, 2024

i’m so glad that the feud between brandy and monica is officially over and their relationship is finally healed after this collab 😭❤️ miss ponytail does wonders!! pic.twitter.com/oJ5CcZFfTK — papito 🇧🇷 (@bluepantheress) June 21, 2024

‘The boy is mine’ – 1998 Brandy and Monica ‘The boy is mine’ – 2024 ariana grande remix with brandy and monica the ending of the original and the remix is almost the same paying homage to the classic ‘the boy is mine.’ ﾟ*ꕤ ﾟ*ꕤ ﾟ*ꕤ pic.twitter.com/NlzZuduJjO — aly🐈‍⬛ (@boyisminegrande) June 21, 2024

ARIANA, BRANDY AND MONICA YALL ATE THAT MOTHERS! THE HARMONIES ON THE CHORUS WERE GAVE ME A WHOLE EARGASM pic.twitter.com/9NTEhavGPb — noah ☀️ (@bloodlineprint) June 21, 2024

when the instrumental changed to brandy and monica's tbim… pic.twitter.com/OGVlSclC8P — n (@dohctrl) June 21, 2024

Ariana, Brandy, and Monica just gave us what might be the best remix/continuation of a classic 90s song like this is crazy pic.twitter.com/CN1qBXWiul — Pocket (@islandthembo) June 21, 2024

The boy is mine remix having Brandy and Monica all over the verses. The alternate bridge, the closing, just legend shit pic.twitter.com/mFcmnB4rMO — Jose Gonzalez (@JoseOnTheAir) June 21, 2024

Me singing Brandy, Ariana, and Monica’s parts at the same time #TheBoyisMineRemix pic.twitter.com/C5GG4OVOJs — Black Leg JuJu (@TheOnlySxSation) June 21, 2024

Ariana, Brandy and Monica’s harmonies were so beautiful we don’t get music like this anymore pic.twitter.com/V1O0oT6jJW — ❊ (@KoryWylie) June 21, 2024

What do you think of “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)” and Monica’s “fully healed” relationship with Brandy? Are you looking forward to more collaborations from the diva duo?