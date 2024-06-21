Bossip Video
The girls aren’t fighting, they’re reuniting! Ariana Grande‘s “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)” didn’t just get Brandy and Monica to bless the booth again; Monica said collaborating “fully healed” their relationship. The stunning singers built beautiful bridges on the song and for their new friendship.

Monica x Brandy x Ariana Grande

Source: Steve Granitz/Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The Juneteenth week unity continues with the infamous R&B rivals finally finishing over 25 years of feuding. Brandy and Monica’s super cute cameo in Ariana Grande’s Catwoman-inspired “The Boy Is Mine” music video was just the beginning of something special. Just seeing our forever faves together again already set the internet ablaze. Now, the iconic duo have done it again with their beautifully blended vocals on Ariana’s “The Boy Is Mine (Remix).

On Friday, Ariana released the lyric video featuring Brandy and Monica’s return to their Grammy-winning roots from the 1998 smash hit. The “7 Rings” star announced the historic collaboration with a teaser earlier this week. The Princess of Ponytails is still pinching herself about sharing this moment with two of her idols.

“I ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out),” Ariana wrote on Instagram.

“My deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me.”

The Wicked star went on to put some respect on how their work shaped the music industry for generations.

“It is near impossible to say how much this means to me.
this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today.
i loooooove you both so so much.
thank you !!!!!!!”

Watch the lyric video of Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine (Remix) with Brandy and Monica below.

Where do Brandy and Monica stand now? Check out how the remix “fully healed” their relationship and a behind-the-scenes clip of them after the flip!

Monica Reveals Her Relationship With Brandy Is “Fully Healed” After Making “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)”

The original duet topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks. However, Monica admitted working together heightened hostilities back then until things got physical. She confirmed to Angie Martinez in 2012 that the rumored backstage squabble at the 1998 MTV VMAs did take place and that she was sorry about it. Now, according to Buzzing Pop, Monica revealed she and Brandy are closer than ever thanks to “The Boy Is Mine (Remix).”

“We recognized that the key was to keep other people out of our relationship, both business and personal…It’s changed the trajectory of it in its totality. My son was in the hospital the other day and she was who I was speaking to while he was there, so I think that is what Ariana has done that she may not even realize,” the “So Gone” star told ET Online.

“This was both a pleasure an an honor,” Monica wrote on Instagram, shouting out Brandy about the “divine timing” 25 years later.

“Love you @arianagrande,” Brandy wrote on her Instagram announcement. “Thank you for embracing us with so much warmth and kindness. Overjoyed to celebrate this moment with you and @monicadenise.”

Monica Reflects On How Industry Instigators Ignited Her Beef With Brandy

The pair reunited in 2012 for the duet “It All Belongs to Me” and again in 2020 for Verzuz, but things remained tense. Monica revealed to PEOPLE that it was awkward being under a microscope for their first time together in eight years.

“Well, here’s the thing. People, you know, were picking apart every second of every facial expression, right? How we moved and what we said, but you realize that’s the first time we had been in each other’s space — in any capacity — for almost a decade,” she shared.

“But what I love about it is it opened the floodgates to the conversations that needed to be had between the two of us. Brandy is a legend. She is an icon and she is to be respected,” Monica continued.

02/2499. Los Angeles, CA. Brandy and Monica arrive at the "Grammy Awards" held in Los Angeles at the

Source: Dan Callister / Getty

She also told the publication that the old drama started from industry instigators rather than a real issue between them. Since they were young rising stars, others “were putting us against each other before we ever were in the same room. As we got older, we realized that we could control what that narrative was. And we kind of took the bull by the horns after Verzuz.”

Ariana posted a heart-warming behind-the-scenes clip of the former dueling divas gushing about the moment. They giggled and joked about their journey, how much they loved Ariana and the honor of working together again. Look at our legends!

We might even get more music from this iconic duo now that the beef has blossomed into a friendship.

Check out some hilarious and heartfelt reactions to Monica and Brandy reuniting on Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine (Remix).”

What do you think of “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)” and Monica’s “fully healed” relationship with Brandy? Are you looking forward to more collaborations from the diva duo?

