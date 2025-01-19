One Big Happy Family: Ari Fletcher & Taina Williams Resolve Long-Standing Beef On ‘Dinner With The Don’

The three-year feud between Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams has officially come to an end, as the social media influencers sat down to break bread — literally — on Fletcher’s YouTube cooking show, Dinner with the Don.

The reconciliation marks a turning point in a saga that first erupted in March 2022, when Fletcher publicly accused Williams of harming her son, Yosohn, during a live broadcast.

The Beef Went Beyond Baby Mama Drama After A Child Abuse Allegation

The drama between the two began when Fletcher claimed that Williams, then in a relationship with her ex and Yosohn’s father, rapper G Herbo, had caused a bruise on Yosohn’s knee. The allegation quickly went viral, with social media users picking sides and fueling a public feud. Williams denied the accusation, stating that it deeply impacted her personally and professionally.

“I did not touch her son. I don’t even know where that story came about,” Williams said, adding that the claims tarnished her image. “I just had a son, and now you’re saying that I’m abusing your child?”

She also alleged that Yosohn’s account of events may have been influenced by Fletcher’s dislike for her, a claim Fletcher initially didn’t dispute publicly.

The situation added strain to an already complicated dynamic between Fletcher, Williams, and G Herbo. While the rapper largely stayed out of the drama, both women admitted the tensions were high at the time.

Ari & Taina Make Peace While Making A Meal

Fast forward to January 2025 when Fletcher and Williams stunned fans by seeming to squash their beef after appearing together in Miami. The two were seen celebrating at a club, dining at a local restaurant, and enjoying drinks, leaving fans wondering what had changed.

Fletcher later confirmed on social media that their newfound friendship was entirely their doing, stating, “We two grown a** women. He [G Herbo] didn’t mend or coach us through s**t. That was all us.”

Fletcher admitted that the initial accusation stemmed from a rough patch in her relationship with both Williams and G Herbo. She revealed that she believed her son’s account of the incident at the time but has since clarified that she and Williams resolved their differences off-camera before appearing on Dinner with the Don.

The reconciliation became official on Fletcher’s popular YouTube cooking show, Dinner with the Don. In the episode, the two women worked together in the kitchen, sharing laughs and candidly discussing the feud that had once divided them.

For now, it seems the two influencers are leaving the past behind and embracing a more positive, drama-free future.

Check out the interview below: