Politics

Election Rigging? Trump Says Elon Musk Helped Him Win PA

Election Rigging Revelation? Trump Brazenly Brings Up Elon Musk Helping Him Secure PA ‘Vote-Counting Win’—‘He Knows Those Computers Better Than Anybody’

Published on January 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This….is…..America.

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Just hours before his second inauguration, precarious President-elect Trump seemingly confessed to rigging the 2024 election with help from Elon Musk. On Sunday, the titian tyrant held his final rally before being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. During his speech, Trump praised Elon Musk and said he “journeyed to Pennsylvania where he spent a month and a half campaigning for me … and he’s a popular guy.”

He brazenly added,

“He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers, those vote-counting computers, and we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide.”

In another clip, Trump said flat out that because they “rigged the election,” the United States won bids for the World Cup and the Olympics.

“But then they rigged the election, and we won, so I’m gonna be your President for the Olympics.”

Are we missing something….or does this sound like a flat-out confession????

It for damn sure does to Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett.

“So Trump is rambling on about he and Elon rigging the election?! Am I missing something or is he confessing to yet another damn crime?!” she tweeted.

Several X users have since weighed in on Trump’s alleged confession.

One user posted:

“Trump can freely and confidently admit to rigging the election because he knows no one will ever hold him accountable.”

“ARREST TRUMP NOW! he has admitted on live TV tonight that Elon helped rig the election tonight. His words out of his mouth,” another added.

What do YOU think about Trump’s alleged election confession?

UFC 309: Ruffy v Llontop

Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

Enjoy these next four years, America!

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close