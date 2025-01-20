Far From Feeling 47: Five Famously Fed-Up Celebs Who Won’t Be Watching Trump’s 2025 Inauguration

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

Whoopi Goldberg On the Jan. 14 episode of The View, actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg told viewers flat out that she would not be watching Trump's inauguration. The 69-year-old star did, however, defend singer Carrie Underwood, who caught backlash from anti-Trump supporters after it was revealed that she was set to perform at the ceremony. "I stand behind her," the Sister Act star told viewers Tuesday, according to USA Today. "If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support (her). It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in watching. I won't be watching. But that's me." Goldberg has spoken openly about her disdain for the President-elect in the past. On an October 2024 episode of The View, the award-winning actress and comedian slammed Trump for calling her "filthy dirty" and "disgusting" at a rally for his presidential campaign last year. Making light of the Republican's rude comments, Goldberg and the cast of The View walked out to Christina Aguilera's hit song "Dirrty" right before the 68-year-old actress lit into the controversial politician for insulting her at his campaign event. "So, we walked out to 'Dirrty' by Christina Aguilera, because it's one of the words that you-know-who used when he was talking about me, in particular, but he was talking about us at his rallies." During his campaign event, Trump called Goldberg and her co-hosts – composed of Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin – "really dumb people," a jab following their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last year. He went on to poke fun at a stand-up comedy gig Goldberg did back in the day when he hired her for an event at one of his casinos. According to the crass Republican, the Hollywood star's routine was "filthy dirty" and "disgusting." He also complained that she had a "foul mouth." Goldberg hit back hard at the insulting comments. "I was filthy, and stand on that fact. I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me," she told Trump during The View on Thursday. "I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might've continued to play had you not run it into the ground," she added. "How dumb are you? You hired me four times," Goldberg queried, "You didn't know what you were getting? How dumb are you?"

