Celebs Who Won't Be Watching Trump's Inauguration
Far From Feeling 47: Five Famously Fed-Up Celebs Who Won’t Be Watching Trump’s 2025 Inauguration
While some shameless stars like Nelly, Soulja Boy, and Snoop put on a soft shoe show for the incoming President, many of their counterparts can’t be bothered to acknowledge the titian tyrant’s return to the White House.
Deleterious Dorito Donald Trump will be inaugurated today for a second term, but several celebrities won’t be tuning in to watch. Many of these prominent figures have been outspoken critics of the 78-year-old Republican’s policies, inflammatory remarks, and controversial actions during his first term. From Hollywood icons to music legends and politicians, these notable stars have made it clear they have little support for his presidency and are unlikely to celebrate his return to power.
Hit the flip to see the list of celebs who won’t be watching Donald Trump’s second inauguration.
- #BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
Ayanna Pressley
Ayanna Pressley, the U.S. representative for Massachusetts’s 7th congressional district, will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Coincidentally, Trump’s inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day that Rep. Pressley said she will dedicate to honoring the life and legacy of the civil rights icon.
“I plan to spend the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in my district at community events that feed our collective soul and re-commit us to building a future rooted in love,” Pressley said in a statement to The Boston Globe on Jan. 14.
To honor Dr. King’s dedication to civil rights and equality, the Democrat will spend the day giving back to the Black community in the 7th District by hosting a series of workshops led by local and grassroots organizations. While several speakers are expected to participate, event details are still being finalized, according to The Boston Globe.
Pressley expressed her opposition to Trump’s upcoming presidency in a statement on Tuesday, saying she is focusing on organizing and mobilizing in preparation for what lies ahead under the 78-year-old president’s next term.
“As we prepare to mitigate the most harmful and hateful policy decisions that will come from the Trump White House, I will be in the Massachusetts 7th to help organize and mobilize our collective power that honors Dr. King’s vision of justice and equity for everyone who calls Massachusetts and America home,” Pressley added.
Hit the flip to see a few more celebs that are boycotting Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
SEE ALSO
-
#BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
- #BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
Natasha Rothwell
Actress and writer Natasha Rothwell has been consistently calling Trump “trash” on X (formerly Twitter) nearly every day since he first entered office and well after he stepped out of the White House. As the 78-year-old prepares for a second term, Rothwell’s disdain for the former president has intensified. Her last X post on Jan.10 read, verbatim:
“@realDonaldTrump you are trash.”
During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2021, Rothwell explained the daily practice aimed at the President-elect.
“It started off as a way to blow off post-election steam, but I quickly realized it was serving a very different and important purpose for me,” Rothwell explained. “It was a daily reminder that Trump being in office was not normal or okay. Every day, it was a call to action and a way to stay focused.”
The Insecure star continued:
“It wasn’t at all premeditated. At first, I kept doing it because it felt good to speak truth to power, but it turned into a kind of daily meditative protest. Slacktivism at its finest, to be sure, but it did wonders for my mental health and seemed to bring joy to folx.”
We’re certain she won’t be tuning in to watch Trump’s ceremony, and we don’t blame her.
SEE ALSO
-
#BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
- #BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama won’t be in attendance at Donald Trump’s inauguration, and her absence has been speculated on the internet.
In a statement released Jan.14, a spokesperson for the forever first lady confirmed that she would not be present to watch Trump be sworn in for his second term.
“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the statement read, according to NBC News.
Representatives for the 60-year-old Democrat did not give a reason for her absence.
The news sparked a flurry of speculation on social media, with users questioning why Michelle wouldn’t be sitting in the front row to witness Trump’s return to the White House. Some suggested that Michelle’s absence could be an act of “patriotism,” a quiet form of protest against Trump’s presidency and the policies he plans to implement during his next term.
“Good for her. Boycotting the installation of #Fascism is the patriotic thing to do,” wrote one user.
Others wondered if her decision was a statement of disapproval or a deliberate choice to remain on the sidelines during such a pivotal moment.
An X user named @DbAshby penned:
“None of them should go. Trump brings disgrace to the office of president and the USA as a whole.”
Michelle notably skipped the service for former President Jimmy Carter last week, even though her husband, Barack Obama, was in attendance. Among those present were Trump and his wife, Melania, as well as George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.
The former first lady did, however, pay tribute to Carter on Instagram.
NBC News pointed out that Michelle has attended every presidential inauguration since her husband’s in 2009, including Trump’s in 2017 when he succeeded Barack Obama. However, she later admitted in her The Light Podcast in 2023 that it was not a particularly enjoyable experience.
“[T]here was no diversity, there was no color on that stage. There was no reflection of the broader sense of America. Many people took pictures of me and they’re like, you weren’t in a good mood. No, I was not,” she said.
- #BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
Cardi B
Cardi B had a complete meltdown in November when it was officially announced that Trump would be returning to the White House for a second term. The 32-year-old Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram Live to express her frustration over the Republican’s victory, where she was met by a social media user who suggested she attend Trump’s inauguration.
“Cardi we need you at the Trump inauguration,” the rapper said as she read the comment aloud, according to The New York Post.
The social media user’s seemingly innocent remark sent the Bronx femcee into a fit of rage.
“I swear to god I’m gonna f–k you up, get away from me,” she shouted. “I’m sick of you! Burn you’re f–king hats motherf–ker. I’m really sad. I swear to god I’m really sad.”
SEE ALSO
-
#BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
- #BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
Whoopi Goldberg
On the Jan. 14 episode of The View, actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg told viewers flat out that she would not be watching Trump’s inauguration. The 69-year-old star did, however, defend singer Carrie Underwood, who caught backlash from anti-Trump supporters after it was revealed that she was set to perform at the ceremony.
“I stand behind her,” the Sister Act star told viewers Tuesday, according to USA Today.
“If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support (her). It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested in watching. I won’t be watching. But that’s me.”
Goldberg has spoken openly about her disdain for the President-elect in the past. On an October 2024 episode of The View, the award-winning actress and comedian slammed Trump for calling her “filthy dirty” and “disgusting” at a rally for his presidential campaign last year.
Making light of the Republican’s rude comments, Goldberg and the cast of The View walked out to Christina Aguilera’s hit song “Dirrty” right before the 68-year-old actress lit into the controversial politician for insulting her at his campaign event.
“So, we walked out to ‘Dirrty’ by Christina Aguilera, because it’s one of the words that you-know-who used when he was talking about me, in particular, but he was talking about us at his rallies.”
During his campaign event, Trump called Goldberg and her co-hosts – composed of Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin – “really dumb people,” a jab following their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last year. He went on to poke fun at a stand-up comedy gig Goldberg did back in the day when he hired her for an event at one of his casinos. According to the crass Republican, the Hollywood star’s routine was “filthy dirty” and “disgusting.” He also complained that she had a “foul mouth.”
Goldberg hit back hard at the insulting comments.
“I was filthy, and stand on that fact. I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me,” she told Trump during The View on Thursday. “I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might’ve continued to play had you not run it into the ground,” she added. “How dumb are you? You hired me four times,” Goldberg queried, “You didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?”
Will you be watching Donald Trump take office on Monday? Tell us in the comments section.
- #BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025
-
New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics